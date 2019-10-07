The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs now hold a 5-0 record for the third straight year, and has 15 consecutive SEC East wins after defeating Tennessee Saturday 43-14.
The Bulldogs put together another stellar performance with 526 total yards. Georgia had 238 on the ground and 288 yards through the air.
Despite the high yardage, the offense had a slow start — and so did the defense. Good thing football games are four quarters because right at the perfect moment in the second quarter when Georgia got into the end zone, that’s when all the worry disappeared.
Georgia’s defense took care of business — once it figured out what Tennessee was doing. They forced all kinds of havoc, and well, it paid off. The Dawgs allow opponents on average to score 10.8 points and still have yet to give up a rushing touchdown.
Regardless of how fast the offense is going or anything else, when the offense averages 42.8 points a game, it’s hard to complain about a win. Here are this week’s dawg bone and welcome back the coaching bone because one guy deserved it.
OFFENSE
While I could give this to Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift, and Lawrence Cager, I decided to look at what plays matter the most. The plays I chose were all Cager catches, so instead of giving three offensive bones, I’m giving a sole one to Cager.
For the second straight game, the transfer wideout from Miami had five catches and for the third consecutive game scored a touchdown.
Cager leads the Bulldogs this season with 15 catches for 197 yards and three scores. He’s slowly but surely becoming Fromm’s favorite target downfield because he can catch those balls.
However, he gets the dawg bone this week for his touchdown catch. It was with 1:59 left, and the Bulldogs were down by one point. He caught a short 2-yard pass, but it was the turning point in the game. Without that score, if Georgia had to kick another field goal, Tennessee would have felt more in it. Because the touchdown happened, it gave the Bulldogs all the momentum for the rest of the game.
Cager’s emerging as a leader, and it’s something Georgia needs in the wideout room. Even though it’s his first season here, he knows his role. It’s his second Dawg bone in a row, and it’s well deserved.
DEFENSE
Georgia’s defense put on a show against the Volunteers. The Bulldogs collected 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, and 25 quarterback hurries. This group also forced one fumble and had an interception on the day.
It wasn’t a bad evening for the defense outside of the secondary and some of their errors. I could probably give three or four defensive players a dawg bone, but I decided to pick as I did with the offense.
Now, Eric Stokes deserves a shout out for his sack-fumble, which resulted in Tae Crowder scooping it up and scoring. However, out of all these defenders, one had the game of his life, and that’s Azeez Ojulari.
Ojulari had three total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries. Stokes was second with two quarterback hurries.
He was in Brian Maurer’s face all game long. Ojulari is a redshirt freshman that redshirted last year after working back from a knee injury he suffered at the end of his high school career.
So far this season, he has 14 tackles on the year, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 19 quarterback hurries. Ojulari is someone who knows how to crank up the pressure and bring it. He showed out on Saturday, which is why he got chosen.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Rodrigo Blankenship is racking up dawg bones this year, but they’re well deserved. For the third time this season, he received the Special Team’s SEC Player of the Week award after his performance against Tennessee.
He went 3-of-3 against Tennessee, including a long one of 50-yards. This season he is 11-of-11 on the field goals he’s attempted. Blankenship also had six touchbacks against the Vols and 29 on the season.
Blankenship is on the Lou Groza Award watch list, and if he keeps this up, he very well could win it.
COACHING
The coaching dawg bone has to go to Dan Lanning and his defense. Without the amount of havoc the presented against Tennessee, then it wouldn’t have been the same game.
Georgia’s offense gave the defense rest when needed, and once that defense got back out there, Lanning had something else drawn up to test the young quarterback.
Not to mention one of his guys, Ojulari, got the defense dawg bone, so it’s only right to give the coaching one to the guy who made so many plays for the Bulldogs.
Lanning’s in his first year as the defensive coordinator at Georgia, and he’s getting a ton out of these players, and it’s good to see.
UP NEXT
Georgia takes on a scrappy 2-3 South Carolina back at home in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs look to make it 16 in a row against SEC opponents and win four in a row against the Gamecocks. Kick off is Saturday at noon on ESPN.