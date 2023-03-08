The phrase "Ball is Life" has made its way into basketball lexicon as shorthand to describe passion and devotion to the sport. However, for Coastal Georgia assistant coach Corey Harris, it's not just a meme: Ball is really his life.
Harris played basketball for Coastal Georgia from 2014-16, where he would climb to fifth on the program’s all-time leaderboard in steals and assists while playing under head coach Jesse Watkins.
Following his graduation, Harris initially volunteered as a coach for Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. His Riverdale team advanced to the state tournament for just the second time in school history, but it wouldn’t be long until Harris got a shot to move up to the next level upon meeting the men’s head basketball coach from the University of Rio Grande in Ohio.
Harris joined on as an assistant at University of Rio Grande, where he would coach for three years, which included a national tournament appearance with the Red Storm.
Following his tenure at URG, Harris returned home to Brunswick to rejoin his alma mater as an assistant for the Coastal Georgia men’s team under his former coach beginning in the 2021-22 season.
“Being able to come back and work with Coach Watkins is a blessing,” Harris said of his opportunity.
The relationship between Harris and Watkins was strong even as a player with the head coach often handing over “the keys to the Cadillac,” to his point guard at the time.
Harris has recently taken on a new challenge: Pulling double duty as an assistant with the Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team this past season.
“I love basketball,” Harris said. “To me, this is like riding a bike. This is my love.”
Speaking on his approach each game, as most contests are men/women doubleheaders, Harris said: “You’ve got to conform to one program then conform to another. You can’t get too high or too low.”
Though neither team achieved the results they were looking for — the Mariner men finishing 6-19, 4-10 in SUN Conference and the Coastal women going 7-19, including 5-11 in conference play — there were still positive takeaways to be had.
“This year was a year of growth,” said Harris, who plans to continue working with both programs next season. “There were some challenging moments this year.”
Going into next season, Harris is nothing but optimistic.
“I couldn’t be more excited to see where both programs go next year,” he said. “There’s a lot of conversations on how to improve and changes in order to be successful next year and excited to see those changes implemented.”