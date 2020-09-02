The FedEx Cup playoff finals are finally here.
After two incredibly different golf weeks at TPC Boston and Olympia Fields, anything is possible at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
So possible that I think local St. Simons Island pro golfer, Harris English will have a monster week. I know English has been the topic of discussion for a few weeks, but he deserves it when a guy is playing this good.
A few weeks back, when I talked to English before the playoffs began, he said making it to Atlanta was the goal.
“I really want to put myself in contention to win the FedEx cup — that’s why I’m here, and that’s why I’m playing these tournaments,” English said. “I don’t just want to make it to Atlanta. I want to have a chance to win the whole thing.”
Since he told me that, I had this gut feeling, if and when he made it to East Lake — lookout, it could be his time.
English got his first second-place finish of the season at Northern Trust and was the only golfer who could keep up with Dustin Johnson.
Last week, he didn’t perform well at the BMW Championship, but then again, only Johnson and Jon Rahm did.
Nonetheless, one performance shouldn’t discourage him.
It seems far-fetched to think English will find a way to match what Johnson is doing, but I have a gut feeling something great will happen.
English has done a full 180 since last season and is finally getting the recognition from the golf media world.
Last year, English was fighting to keep his status on the PGA Tour, and now he sits in a solid spot at No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings. With that starting spot, English will begin the event at 4 under.
It’ll be the second time in his career English will play at East Lake. The last time was in 2015 when he finished +5 (71-76-71-67) and No. 22 in the field.
I don’t see similar results happening this time around. English has worked on his short game with swing coach and Sea Island’s own, Justin Parsons, to get back to the basics.
It has been six years since the former Georgia golfer won on Tour and as good as English has played this season — it’s long overdue.
Now that he has made it back to East Lake, all bets are off the table. English has an opportunity to make history and prove he is in that elite group of golfers.
As a native Georgian, English must come into this week with a chip on his shoulder.
Donald Ross completely reworked East Lake in 1913, and in 1994, Rees Jones restored the course Ross’ design.
While each golf course plays different, English seems to like the Ross design and performs well on those courses.
Since English played at East Lake last, the course flip-flopped the front and back nine in 2016. So that may give English a little trouble on Friday in the first round, but I think he will settle in and do well.
It’s his week, his home state and time for English to shock the golf world. Here in the Golden Isles, we know how good he is, but now it’s time for the world to see him shine.
For the first round on Friday, English is paired up with No. 8 Bryson DeChambeau, as the duo will tee off at 1:50 p.m.
This pairing will be a fun one to watch because DeChambeau hits it a mile, and you never know which version of him will show up.
English needs to play his game and tune out DeChambeau.
It’s time for English to put the pedal to the floor and not let up until Monday evening.
English could very well hoist the trophy up on Monday, but regardless I don’t see him finishing outside the top 10.