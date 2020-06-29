St. Simons pro Harris English became the fifth player on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19, the Tour announced Monday afternoon.
English, a University of Georgia graduate, tested positive during the pre-tournament screening process ahead of this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, and withdrew from the event.
“While it’s disappointing to receive this news, as I feel healthy, I’m pleased that the new safety protocols we have in place worked this week,” English said in a statement. “I fully supported the Tour’s new rule of not allowing anyone on the tournament grounds until testing negative, as protecting others in the field and everyone affiliated with the tournament and the community should be the No. 1 priority as a result of a positive test.
“I appreciate the Tour’s support, and I look forward to competing again after I’m fully recovered.”
English didn’t play in the Travelers Championship this past week, taking the course last at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 17th two weeks ago.
But he became the second player to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after Dylan Frittelli, who tested positive Sunday prior to the tour’s charter flight to Detroit.
A two-tme PGA Tour winner, English also joins Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy, and Nick Watney among players to test positive for COVID-19 since the tour returned three weeks ago. The caddies for Grame McDowell and Brooks Koepka tested positive last week as well, prompting both golfers to withdraw out of caution.