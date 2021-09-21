Consistency is key in everything that life presents
For athletes, it’s being at the top of their sport for as long as possible and making the most of the opportunity that’s presented to them.
For Harris English, his consistent performance during the 2020-21 PGA Tour season led him to being rewarded with one of golf’s greatest honors.
English was selected by Captain Steve Stricker to represent Team USA during the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Sept. 24-26. The event was postponed to 2021 because the global pandemic.
“Harris English really I think had a breakout year,” Stricker said at the U.S. Ryder Cup selection press conference. “He’s got two wins this year, 11th in the world. So he brings a lot of energy, a lot of power and a great putter. As we saw, some great putting throughout the year from him this year. He’s a rookie but he’s been around a long time.
“He’s an older guy. He’s been around the block a few times. We are truly excited to have him. Another great guy in the team room and we are looking forward to having him be a part of this team for sure.”
English, as Captain Stricker pointed out, had a phenomenal season on tour. He won twice (Kapalua, Hawaii and Cromwell, Conn.) during the 2021 season, breaking a seven-year drought. English made 22 of 26 cuts and finished 18th in the FedEx Cup Rankings.
“I’m just going to say how excited I am to make this team,” English said during the press conference. “It’s been a goal of mine since I’ve first turned pro. To be able to play for Captain Stricker is going to be an unbelievable experience. I didn’t know that being 32 was considered old these days (smiling). This is my 10th year on tour and I’ve been around this game a lot and I’ve dealt with some adversity that everybody is gonna deal with in this game and I think that’s big for match play...
“You’re going to be down in a couple of matches and you got to climb back...and I feel really good about that. I feel like I get along with everybody on the team and I can play with anybody. Looking forward to the challenge of Whistling Straits and looking forward to putting some points on the board for the U.S.”
Stricker alluded to English being a rookie for the Ryder Cup. Joining him as fellow rookies are: Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.
The last time Team USA fielded six rookies in a Ryder Cup was in 2008. That group went, 40-29-17, and the Americans lifted the trophy for the first time during the 21st century.
During the Ryder Cup, it’s nothing like a normal PGA event. Fans of the host nation are loud and proud as 50,000 of them swarm the 24 players who are playing for Team USA and Europe.
That won’t stop the calm demeanor of English to stay within himself and know that in the Ryder Cup, anything can happen.
“You are going to have some adversity and you are going to have guys make some putts on you,” English said. “You got to always have a positive outlook and know that you can come back and pull through. To not get to up or down I feel like that’s what I’ve been good at.”
This won’t be English’s first time representing Team USA against Europe’s finest. Fresh out of the University of Georgia, English played in the Walker Cup with some of the top amateurs in the world. Playing with Jordan Spieth and Cantlay, the trio had a chance to compete in hostile territory. Although Team USA lost 14 to 12, they have a chance to redeem themselves, this time at the Ryder Cup.
“I see those guys a lot over the course of a season and there is always a bond with guys you play in that event with,” English said. “The Walker Cup was 10 years ago …so those times are always fun to reflect on, I can say for me it was the pinnacle of my amateur career. I can remember a lot of my experiences like they were yesterday.
“The Walker Cup was a big deal to me, I loved it-I relish team events and competition. We get to do it so rarely, I think anyone that’s played on a Walker Cup team would say that…and I’m sure my experience at the Ryder Cup will be something I never forget, just like my time with those guys in Scotland in 2011.”
English now continues a tradition at Sea Island of playing or being a captain or vice-captain. Davis Love III set the mark six times as a player and captained Team USA in 2012 and 2016.
Following Love III are Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar. Johnson appeared in five Ryder Cups while Kuchar appeared in four Ryder Cups. In 2016 Kuchar and Johnson, led by Captain Love III, hoisted the Ryder Cup trophy as the United States beat Europe, 17-11.
Now, Love III and Johnson will represent the U.S. Team as vice-captains for Stricker and do whatever is needed from the captain.
“I relish the opportunity and I love to serve and love to help,” Johnson said. “When you got a captain like Steve Stricker, the motivation to help this team, One for him and two for our country is not hard to find. I’ve learned from some of the greatest. I’m gonna dwell upon and utilize the experiences I’ve had both playing and as a serving captain.
“I’ve learned a lot from Davis over the years clearly. I’ve learned a lot from the other captains and vice-captains. I’ve learned a lot from inside the ropes as a player. I’m not going to overcomplicate it but I’m certainly going to be available to the whole team. I would say especially the rookies.”
Johnson said the role of vice-captain during the week of the Ryder Cup is to make the 12 players as comfortable as possible to perform at their highest.
“We are there to serve. That’s really it,” Johnson said. “We are trying to make the twelve guys week a lot easier, certainly more enjoyable. But easier so when it comes to competition, they are in a position they feel comfortable and they feel like they can go out and play their best.”
With the three being Sea Island residents and practicing at the state of the art Golf Performance Center, Johnson’s given guidance for English to be at his best.
“I’ve given him some nuggets on that,” Johnson said of what he told English to expect. “I will say, our fans are fantastic that week in particular. They are going to push you and they are going to want the best out of you but at the same time, they understand it’s hard. I told him you are going to hit bad shots but you are going to hit some great shots and I think the more great shots you hit, it will be because you embraced that moment.
“You’ve embraced the difficulty, you’ve embraced the magnitude of the situation and as a result, when you fully understand what it’s all about its just golf at the end, your best can come out. That’s why we see so many great shots, dramatic shots from 24 people in the three-day period. I think he’s ready I’m really not concerned just because he is so good and seems like to me this is one of his goals. He’s a veteran player, he just hasn’t made a team and I think his experiences certainly over the years will help.”
Sea Island’s tight-knit community have brought along some of golf’s greatest competitors on the PGA Tour and English and Johnson don’t see it stopping anytime soon.
“It’s a great community to be a part of and a great tradition to carry on. We’re fortunate to be in a place with great resources, courses, weather & competition to play against when we are at home. Some of the best players in the world, that play in the biggest events live here.”
Johnson added that nothing surprises him with the group of guys who are at Sea Island.
“I think there could be more coming,” Johnson said. “There could be some more veterans that crack a team here and there, whether it’s the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup. You might see another veteran like Harris make his first team. He’s been on tour for 10 years. None of it surprises me when someone makes a team but it’s cool seeing this small community represent the USA almost year after year to some capacity. Whether they are playing or a captain or vice-captain.”
As English prepares to tee off at Whistling Straits and compete for Team USA, he believes his consistent play will allow him to be a force in any format that Captain Stricker calls upon for him.
“I’ve really focused the last two years on being a consistent player, that’s what puts players in the upper echelon in the World Rankings, in the FedEx Cup,” English said. “I’ve done a great job of that the last few seasons and a part of that is having my game be well-rounded.
“I’m comfortable with any format. I’ve enjoyed some success at the Shark Shootout the last few years with Matt Kuchar and we experience different formats in that and I’ve loved it. I trust my game and love to compete and test myself against the best, I feel that is exactly what is required at the Ryder Cup and I’m excited to do my best to help my team win.”