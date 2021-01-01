Positive athlete Harris recognized as Softball Player of the Year
Kalyn Harris was the perfect teammate for the Brunswick High softball team. Not to mention, she was one of the leaders on and off the field.
After winning the Positive Athlete award last year, that success carried on into her senior season. With her being a positive leader for the Pirates, The News chose Harris as the Softball MVP.
“Kalyn is a hard worker. Kalyn does a lot beyond softball. She does a lot in the community — works very hard on her grades,” said Brunswick coach Nicole Bailey. “She’s not afraid to come early to practice or stay after to work on things that she feels that she could be better at.”
Bailey said that tenacity and work ethic is what made her such a good teammate — sparking others to take after her.
“I think that people take notice of that kind of thing, and that kind of trickles into what type of teammate she is — she’s always happy,” Bailey said.
A lot has changed for Harris this season. She went from playing mostly in the outfield to be the starting shortstop for Brunswick and changed her hitting style.
Even with Bailey changing her game, she said Harris improved on every aspect.
“When I got here, Kalyn was an outfielder, and she hit right-handed — it really wasn’t what was working for us,” Bailey said. “So this year, we moved her to shortstop and got some speed on her infield, made her a slap hitter and put her at the top of our lineup. I think that really sparked a lot for the team.”
As a senior, Harris batted .396, collecting 21 hits, 10 runs and six stolen bases. She also had a .897 fielding position. Bailey said she nominated her for the same positive athlete award after winning it last season.
She was one of the players that welcomed Bailey with open arms, which allowed Harris to grow more and settle in the new coach.
“Kalyn did that and trusted me from the beginning, was very open-minded to what I wanted to do and was very supportive,” Bailey said. “Her family was very supportive, so it’s going to be really hard to see her go.”
Harris was also the lone Pirate to make the All-Region team as she earned Second Team honors.
Bailey said Harris deserves this award, and while we all know her to be the quick lead-off hitter for the Pirates, it’s something else that makes her Kalyn.
“Her personality for sure,” Bailey said. “She’s goofy, and she’s always cheering and trying to uplift everybody.”
Bailey said she had so many favorite memories of Harris, her favorite one this season came when her new hitting style finally came together in a game.
“Probably the first time she got a slap hit in the game,” Bailey said. “It was a while before she got a hold of it and handled it in a game situation, but when she got to first base, she just threw her hands up in the air and was jumping up and down. That’s just something I’ll always remember.”