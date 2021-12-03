When Ty Hinson stripped off his pads following Brunswick High’s playoff loss to Northside Warner Robins in 2017, he had to grapple with the very real chance it was his final game as an offensive lineman.
To that point, the Pirates’ starting center had received scant offers from any notable college programs outside of a potential long-snapping role. Hinson got one more opportunity to impress college scouts at the Blue Grey Game held at the formerly named EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., and four years later, he is a starting offensive lineman for a team with national championship aspirations.
Hinson’s ascension to starting center at Valdosta State is an exemplary example of the fruits that blossom from handwork and perseverance. Undersized for offensive line standards at 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, Hinson bet on himself, and it has paid off handsomely for all parties involved.
“I had some preferred walk-ons at some bigger schools, but it was at long snapper, which I also played at high school,” Hinson said. “I just didn’t really want to be just a long snapper. I just didn’t feel like I would enjoy that as much as actually playing offensive line, which is what I’ve played my whole life.
“I ended up getting some small Division III, NAIA schools offered me to play offensive line, then Valdosta State came in and offered me a partial scholarship as a long snapper and an offensive lineman. It felt like a place where I had a chance to play.”
Though he can’t be sure of just how much an impact his all-star appearance made on the recruiting trail, Valdosta State began showing interest in the following weeks as national signing day quickly approached.
Hinson’s uncle played at VSU, and his father attended the college, so he was already acutely familiar with the program, but the support for the Blazers didn’t stop there. Brunswick head coach Sean Pender is a former Valdosta State receiver, and Hinson’s offensive line coach Garrett Grady played in the VSU offensive interior when he was a student.
With Hinson’s parents unavailable for his official visit, Grady even drove the prospect over to TitleTown to tour the campus.
“Just how he felt about the place and everything, and how much I relate to Coach Grady, and how much I look up to Coach Grady, it definitely made an impact on me that this could be a place where I could come and really enjoy my time,” Hinson said.
The patience Hinson displayed through the recruiting process would also serve him well once he reached campus.
The Blazers were ready to compete for titles with an elite offensive line already in place, including starting center Jeremy King, the runner-up for the Gene Upshaw Award as the top Division II offensive or defensive lineman in the nation.
“I kind of had a feeling I wasn’t going to play freshman year,” Hinson said with a chuckle. “So freshman year, I just worked on getting better and getting bigger and everything.”
Valdosta State ran the table in 2018, finishing a perfect 14-0 en route to the program’s fourth national championship. Meanwhile, the freshman spent his redshirt season working behind the scenes to make sure he would have the opportunity to be a part of the next title chase.
The Blazers brought in graduate student Braken Smith from Charleston Southern to take over the starting center spot in 2019, but Hinson still made eight appearances on the season as a sixth man filling in for any interior offensive linemen, even earning his first start in the team’s regular-season finale against rival West Georgia as he blocked for All-American Rogan Wells and an offense that ranked third nationally with a 522.1 yards per game average.
“The first time I went in there and just got some playing time, it was moving extremely fast,” Hinson said. “It was a lot different speed than I was used to. So getting used to that speed that year, it’s made it easier, for sure.”
As a redshirt sophomore in 2020, Hinson was pegged to step into a full-time starting role, that is until the Gulf South Conference postponed its fall football season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
While eligibility, staffs and most athletes were all but frozen in time as programs waited to see what was to come, Hinson refused to remain static. There was still work that could be done.
Hinson had finally earned a starting role, and he made sure he would be prepared for it when the day came.
“It was huge for me,” Hinson said. “I don’t know I would have had as much success as I’ve been able to have this year had it been that COVID fall 2020 year because this offseason it was a lot of working on the little stuff. That was all you had to focus on. We didn’t really have an opponent to look forward to, so it was really a lot of watching your first steps, ‘How can I correct this step?’ It’s eight inches now, it needs to be six inches. Really that kind of stuff is what we were focusing on all year. It was big time.
“And then getting to spend a lot more time in the weight room, and not really having to focus as much on — during the season you can get stronger, but it’s really about maintaining your strength, and when you have that big of a break, you can really hit the weight room hard.”
Hinson has not only hit the weight room, he’s doing some of the best work in the conference in the classroom. After earning a spot on the GSC Academic Honor Roll last season, Hinson was one of just two student-athletes in the conference to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team this season as he sports a 3.47 GPA.
On Saturdays, Hinson has started each of Valdosta State’s 11 games at center helping the team to a 10-1 record and an appearance in the quarterfinal round of the Division II playoffs.
In the Blazers’ postseason opener last week, Hinson blocked for an all-time offensive performance that saw VSU score 66 points and rack up a program-record 719 yards of total offense at 9.1 yards per play.
Valdosta State hosts Bowie State at 1 p.m. Saturday for the chance to advance to the semifinals. Hinson has already won one national championship as a member of the Blazers, and now he has the chance to playing a starting role in capturing another and matching his former high school position coach in titles with the program.
Not even Hinson could have foreseen his journey four years ago. Others had more precognition.
“Coming in, you knew Ty Hinson was going to be successful and find himself in a leadership role,” Grady said. “He was definitely another coach out on the field, and he made things a lot easier. All that goes back to his work ethic… He’s worked for everything he has. It’s no big surprise he’s the starting center at Valdosta State.”