Brunswick High needed to play its best ball of the year to defeat Dacula in its second-round matchup Friday.
Untimely miscues and unforced errors prevented the Pirates from rising to the occasion in a season-ending 29-21 loss at Glynn County Stadium.
“We couldn’t beat ourselves, and we beat ourselves,” said BHS head coach Sean Pender. “We did somethings that I wish we could take back. Bad delay of game penalties, putting ourselves out of field goal range. Two different times we had long, beautiful drives to get inside the 10-yard line; not to get anything out of it, you can’t win games like that.”
Brunswick (11-1) was the only remaining undefeated team in Class 6A, and it was rarely tested much of the regular season. A 3-0 deficit in the regular-season finale was the first time the Pirates trailed all season, and then they went down 7-0 in its first round contest last week.
On Friday, Brunswick spotted Dacula (8-4) a two-touchdown advantage before it worked to rally back.
The Falcons drove 60 yards on its second possession of the game to take an early 7-0 lead, and the Pirates were set to respond with a 94-yard scoring drive of their own when things came unraveled in the red zone.
Facing 2nd and goal from the 8-yard line, a false start set Brunswick back, and before it could take its next snap, a delay of game was whistled on the Pirates, pushing them back five more yards.
Suddenly 2nd and goal from the 18, the Pirates proceeded to eat back-to-back sacks before trying one heave to the end zone on a goal-to-go play 29 yards out from the pylon. The ball fell harmlessly incomplete in what would be an encapsulation of Brunswick’s night.
The Pirates had plenty of opportunities to make a play that could tilt the tides in their favor — they were just unable to cash in, particularly in the second half.
After going down 14-0 with just over eight minutes until halftime, Brunswick responded on a pair of touchdown runs by senior Chuckobe Hill, who closed out his prep career with a 142-yard rushing effort.
Momentum was firmly on the Pirates’ side as they tied the game at 14-14 going into the locker rooms. Brunswick received the opening kickoff to the third quarter, and after a strange play that saw Dacula block a punt, then have a player touch the loose ball before a Pirate picked it up, BHS took over at its 16-yard line.
Thirteen plays later, Brunswick found itself facing 4th and 1 from the 2-yard line with the chance to take its first lead until another delay of game pushed them back. The Pirates opted to go for the field goal after the penalty, and the 27-yard kick sailed wide right.
Just two plays later, Brunswick would get the ball back when Tyler Sams intercepted a pass and returned it to the Dacula 7-yard line, but after a first-down run of four yards, the Pirates lost 13 yards a run on second down. Following another delay, the Pirates tossed three straight incompletions to turn the ball over on downs at the 21.
Brunswick would have a few more chances late — a Dacula fumble at the goal line kept the game tied, a snap over the head of the quarterback set the Pirates up in Falcons territory, and BHS recovered an onside kick with under a minutes remaining in its comeback bid. The Pirates just couldn’t make the play it needed to put more points on the board.
After the fumble at the 1, Hill was stopped in the end zone for a safety that gave Dacula a 16-14 advantage. Brunswick turned the ball over on downs after the high snap, and after a Navarious Williams touchdown catch gave the team renewed hope with time ticking down, the Pirates threw a pick-6 on the first play of the potential game winning drive.
It was a difficult to swallow ending to one of the best seasons in Brunswick history.
“The final message was just: I love them,” Pender said. “This team played their hearts out throughout the year, and we just had the wrong night to have our worst performance.
“We could have got it done, and we knew they were a tough defense, but overall, we made too many mistakes to win the football game.”