Making back-to-back Elite Eight appearances with hopes of turning the tide in front of its home crowd, Glynn Academy found itself tasting defeat in a rare occurrence at the hands of Johns Creek, 3-0.

Packing the stands in a sea of red and holding signs of Terror faithful, Glynn Academy coach Bobby Brockman was honored to have a large fanbase come out in support of the team pushing for a Final Four bid.

