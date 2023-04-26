Making back-to-back Elite Eight appearances with hopes of turning the tide in front of its home crowd, Glynn Academy found itself tasting defeat in a rare occurrence at the hands of Johns Creek, 3-0.
Packing the stands in a sea of red and holding signs of Terror faithful, Glynn Academy coach Bobby Brockman was honored to have a large fanbase come out in support of the team pushing for a Final Four bid.
“The crowd was awesome, we had a lot of alumni come to the game,” Brockman said. “We had some guys that were on my first Final Four team back from 2002 that live in the area and were here. Lot of people come out when it’s this point in the year, and we sure do appreciate that, it was great.”
Seeing the support, the Terrors on the pitch created the first moment 30 seconds into the game when Chandler Owens’ long throw forced Johns Creeks’ goalkeeper Sawyer Williams to come off his line for a rangy catch.
Minutes later, the Gladiators showed their brilliance of pattern play as Liam Dueve dribbled down the left wing, past John William Barbee, to get into the final third where he delivered a low driven cross to the back post for Zay McDonald to fire home the opening goal.
“Their left wing (Dueve) was a stud,” Brockman said. “He put a cross in and (McDonald) had a nice quality finish. Just a really good play, and you don’t always see high school kids bury that shot and he did. it just shows the quality of their team and the quality of the program.”
Down early Glynn didn’t let the scoreline show much on its attacking presence as Jonas Coyle won a free kick seconds later before Owens had another throw-in that almost brought forth the equalizer as Thomas Mitchell had his header headed away off the line. Harrison Lee had a low-driven shot before Johns Creek started to calm down from the wave of press that came to them.
The two teams went back and forth for the remainder of the first half, with Glynn’s best chances saved by Williams and Johns Creek hitting shots wide or right at Durham Daniel in net.
Trailing 1-0 heading into the second half, Brockman said the first half wasn’t their best half of soccer and the Terrors had its biggest chance four minutes into the half.
Dribbling through the Gladiators’ defense, Lee sent a through ball to Luke O’Connor in the right striker role. Letting the ball roll past him as he had a step on a Gladiator defender, O’Connor took a few touches as he drifted to his right to fire a shot across the frame of goal. With the crowd standing up and ready to cheer the leveler, the ball rolled past the post by less than a foot.
Minutes later Jack Roberts followed up with a chance, but Williams stayed calm and put the Gladiators on the offensive push.
Setting up the first goal of the game with his cross, Dueve won the team a PK as he shielded the ball away from Glynn’s Keller Lopez, with the defender over-aggressive trying to win the ball.
Letting the senior captain Max Sosa take the PK spot with Daniel in net trying the goalie antics to mess up his rhythm, the senior slotted home his PK to the left corner for a 2–0 Johns Creek lead with 28 minutes to go in the game.
Stopping every one of Glynn’s chances with clearances by the backline — handball and all— or Williams rushing out to stop the throw-in tactics, Johns Creeks sealed the game with 17 minutes to go.
Sending a corner into the middle of the box, a second header off the likes of McDonald caught Daniel by surprise as the third and final goal was signaled.
Glynn players asked for fouls in the box or even a possible offsides call, but the refs felt happy with their call.
Down 3-0 and not generating the chances they have all season long, Brockman said things didn’t go the team’s way.
As the final horn sounded on the 3-0 defeat, and emotions became evident with the senior core playing its final high school game, Brockman highlighted the importance of the group.
“Super proud of the guys, they had an amazing year and to go back-to-back Elite Eights is fantastic,” Brockman said. “This senior class, their freshman year was the COVID year and we still won the region championship, even though it was a shortened season. In the last three years, they flat-out won the region championship and won a ton of games. At the end of the day, there is only one team that puts the state championship in their case. What we are feeling tonight stinks, but we had a region title and three really exciting games at home.”
Having an overall record of 62-6-2 (36-3 Region 2-6A), the hardest thing to say is goodbye on a high school soccer journey that brought form monumental moments.
Sitting in the locker room after the game, Brockman knows how difficult it is to address the team and specifically the senior group for the last time.
“I’ve done it a long time, and they don’t really remember what you say,” Brockman said as emotions rode high after the game. “You just want to thank them for all their efforts and stuff like that. It’s one of those that is so difficult because they know that this is the last time they are going to play in this kind of environment. My guys are going to go on and do great things with their lives, go to college and it will be fun to watch them grow and have families. When my alumni come back and go to the games with their wives and families, it’s fun to watch stuff like that. It’s so much fun and great seeing them. We have alumni’s kids that are ball boys and this is a special area, and those guys are going to be part of an amazing alumni group.”