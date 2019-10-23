Glynn Academy’s volleyball season ended on Wednesday as the Lady Terrors fell in the Sweet 16 rounds to Harrison High in straight sets.
The Hoyas defeated Glynn 25-11, 25-18, and 25-10 and will advance to the 6A Elite Eight portion of the state playoffs.
Despite the sweep, the Lady Terrors made the Hoyas earn every point and didn’t bow down or give up.
“Any call that I gave them they went and did it. I changed up and put triple blocks up against their middle. At one point, I got a piece a paper out, and I drew it for them,” Glynn volleyball coach Staci Hunt said. “I changed a lot of things because we had a player not play. So at that point, I have to make changes on the court, and when we’re not in the right spots defensively, I drew it out. I’m a teacher, so I sat there and drew out the positions they’re supposed to be on.”
Hunt said that this game was one the girls learned a lot from because Harrison is the reigning 6A state champion. The Hoyas are back-to-back title winners, and that forced the Lady Terrors to change things.
Harrison is currently 35-22 and had the opportunity to play a lot more games than Glynn this season. Despite having more game time experience, Hunt liked how her team stacked up against the Hoyas.
“So I knew coming up they played 15 more games than us, but I knew that we were actually stacked pretty evenly,” Hunt said. “We did have some miss-hits and stuff, but they had to play a lot of defense with this group. They’re all tall girls and big hitters. Their coach has coached in Texas and California, two of the biggest states with volleyball, so that right there sets precedents they’re going to be a good team to go up against.”
While Glynn had a great effort from all the girls, it was Lily Hidalgo that stepped up and became the on-court leader.
In this match against the Hoyas, Hidalgo had 29 attacks and scored six points. In the second set, she had two massive kills that allowed Glynn to get the ball back and stay in the game. She did it again in the final set after the volley between both squads seemed to last forever. Hidalgo reared back and nailed the ball, which bounced off the Hoya defender and scored the Lady Terrors a point.
She performed so well this season that Hunt doesn’t want Hidalgo to stop playing and sent in a nomination for her to keep playing.
“I’m nominating her to continue playing for a Georgia national league, so hopefully she will get to continue this month, but it goes in, and they vote on it,” Hunt said. “She’s a huge contender. I mean, she’s almost at 40 percent kill point per attack, which is massive for any outside hitter. She doesn’t come off the court, and she stepped up as the leader tonight. You could 100 percent see her on the court, and she was calling and telling the hitters whether to hit line or cross. She was working defensively, telling them where they were supposed to be on the court. When I’m not supposed to be out there, she was showing them where to stand. She stepped up as a junior and led the court tonight.”
Another player that stepped up big tonight was sophomore Montana Jackson. She had eight attacks and eight blocks. Like she has been all season, Jackson was a wall on the net. Like Hidalgo, she stepped up as well.
“Montana’s only a sophomore, and I even changed her in her rotation to haver her start sooner. But, she’s a rock star,” Hunt said. “Her nerves were big today, but I’m super proud of her to be such a young and phenomenal athlete. The passes were on top of our setter for her to get those big hits and for the middle, unfortunately, we have to have fantastic sets and to have fantastic sets, you have to have great passes. It’s hard when they’re swinging at us.”
Kelsey Cabiness had 26 attacks, scored six points, and recorded two aces. She fought hard throughout the three sets, getting multiple crucial kills to swing the momentum back in Glynn’s favor. M.E. Altman tallied 64 assists and was a star setter for Glynn. Skylar Perez had 18 digs and fought for every one of them sacrificing everything to get the hit.
All the seniors for Glynn Academy got into the game tonight, and like all season owned their roles tonight and regardless of the adversity gave it everything they had.
That senior group leaves Glynn Academy winning three region championships and a 31-10-2 final season record. The Lady Terrors will have to replace six seniors after this year but return six juniors, one sophomore, and one freshman as these younger girls look to claim four straight region titles and improve from this year.