Brunswick High has provided a community service this week while creating a new generation of Pirates at its three-day youth football camp Wednesday through Friday.
Around 30 campers ranging from the seventh grade to kindergarten arrived at the BHS football practice field at 9 a.m. Thursday for Day 2 of the fun, informative experience led by the Pirates’ coaching staff and players.
“(The goal is) giving back to the community,” said Brunswick head football coach Sean Pender. “The kids that come out here are going to learn some base fundamentals of offense and defense. We make them go through all the positions.”
Aside from a brief summer shower, the camp ran smoothly between two groups aptly named blue and gold. The blue group consisted of campers in the fifth through seventh grades, while the gold group featured campers in the fourth grade and below.
After meeting at the field house and watching some highlights, the campers made their way to the field to begin the session with an eight-station circuit that encompassed a variety of football skills from foot work and tackling to blocking and bag drills.
Next, the campers transitioned into full on position groups that featured mini sessions at defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, offensive line, receiver, running back and quarterback.
Of course, the camp wouldn’t be complete without some competition. The Pirates concluded Thursday’s on-field work by running each group through an obstacle course designed to test agility, speed, strength and endurance followed by a punt, pass and kick contest.
Prizes will be awarded to the top performers in the blue and gold groups on the final day of camp, which will also feature an ultimate frisbee/football hybrid dubbed “Pirate Ball.”
There were smiles lighting up the faces of campers as they ran around the field, and that was before getting to the sandwiches and wraps served as a reward for a job well done.
“They have good time doing it,” Pender said. “They get after it. They play hard — we’re talking play hard, have fun, expect to win.”
Clearly one of the most exciting part of the camp for those in attendance was the opportunity to interact with some of the Brunswick players they’ve seen on the field Friday nights.
Kanaya Charlton, Ivan Johnson, Jameer Lang, Lionell Twitty, and Pat and Keon Leggett were among the Pirate starters to volunteer their time. Some face time with the players this week will make it that much more special for the campers when they receive the opportunity to join Brunswick on the field for its season opener against Pierce County on Aug. 20.
“They get a camp shirt; they wear that and they get into the game free, and they get to go on the field with us,” Pender said. “So while we’re warming up, they get to interact with us… So everyone who’s been in our camp, you’ll see them running around. Of course they enjoy that.”