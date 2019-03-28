The 14th annual Oglethorpe Cup came to a conclusion Thursday at Sea Island’s Retreat Course.
The King and Prince’s Hampton Club raised the trophy at the end of the three-day tournament, using its strong play over the first two rounds of play to hang on to win bragging rights around St. Simons Island with a score of 54.
Sea Island’s team made a strong charge on the final day of the event, outscoring the two competing teams by seven and a half points, but it finished five points shy of the lead with a 49. Sea Palms finished third in the event with a score of 41.
The competition began in 2006 when John Teramo and Doc Strange presented Al Garrett with an idea to unite three of the island’s most prominent golf clubs in an annual tournament featuring a Ryder Cup-style format.
Day 1 of the tournament was played under two-man best ball scoring, while Day 2 featured alternating shots over the first nine holes and shamble play over the back nine. The final round pitted golfers head-to-head in singles rounds.
Members of the competing golf clubs came together Monday at the Casino on St. Simons for a cocktail party sponsored by Bentley Atlanta.