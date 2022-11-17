Cole Hammer has made quite the habit of winning.
The 23-year-old Texan won the Western Amateur and Azalea Invitational in 2018, he won the Mark McCormack medal as the top amateur in the world in 2019 and this past June, he capped off his collegiate career by helping the University of Texas win the NCAA Championship.
Now just four events into his rookie season on the PGA Tour, Hammer is in position to tack another victory to an already impressive resume after shooting an 8-under 64 to take the lead on Day 1 at the 2022 RSM Classic.
Coming off a performance that saw him finish T27th a week ago at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Hammer had an out-of-body experience on a frigid day at Sea Island Golf Club that ended in a career-low round.
“It was — I mean, I was almost blacked out there for a little bit,” Hammer said. “It went by in a heartbeat, but at the same time was a long day. It was cold and, like I said a little bit ago, I had very low expectations. And I’m glad I did because it was a tough day out there, there’s no question.
“I figured if I — par was a good score today, and I found myself making putts for birdie early on and then just kind of kept going from there, but what a day.”
Teeing off the round from No. 10 on the 72-par Plantation Course, Hammer worked himself into contention with four birdies over the front nine, just missing out on a birdie putt on No. 18 that would have dropped him to 5 under before making the turn.
He would more than make up for the missed opportunity on the backside.
“I hit my best drive of the day on No. 1, my 10th hole, and that swing gave me some confidence going into the back nine,” Hammer said. “I hit a wedge like two feet and knocked that in. Then made a 15-footer on the next hole for birdie, which was a complete bonus. Like I really didn’t think I was going to make birdie there, but when putts like that drop, just kind of gives you a little boost.
“Yeah, it was great going to the next few holes after that. I saw some cameras show up, I knew I was doing something right. Then made another birdie on 4, the par 5, just kind of went from there.”
Hammer birdied five of his first seven holes on the back nine to fall to 9 under for the round until a bogey on 17 finally interrupted the run. Still, he would knock down the par putt on the next hole to finish the round with a one-stroke lead over second-place Ben Griffin.
It was an remarkable RSM debut for a player just dreaming of a strong season on the Korn Ferry Tour a few months ago.
Hammer earned Korn Ferry status by finishing his time at Texas within the top five of the PGA Tour University Rankings, which aggregates Division I college tournament finishes for outgoing seniors, and he competed in five events over the summer.
Competitive on the Korn Ferry Tour, Hammer couldn’t quite gain traction on the PGA Tour, missing the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Shriners Children’s Open.
But after breaking through at the Houston Open, Hammer believes his experience as a pro is beginning to pay off.
“Yeah, there’s no question,” Hammer said. “This summer was tough on the PGA Tour. I had some good finishes on the Korn Ferry, but I was batting zero on the PGA Tour. I needed to get that monkey off my back. To do that in my hometown event in Houston was huge for me.”
Expectations have been through the roof for Hammer since he became the third-youngest golfer to every qualify for the U.S. Open as a 15-year-old in 2015. It was the first of three appearances as an amateur for Hammer, who also competed in the British Open once among the eight PGA Tour starts before turning pro.
And somehow, he’d never been more nervous than he was last week.
“I was telling my parents, but the first tee in Houston was like the most nervous I’ve ever been just with the hometown crowd,” Hammer said. “It’s kind of crazy since I’ve played in Walker Cups and stuff. But anyways, I basically told myself I’ll never be that nervous again.
“Yeah, I just got comfortable after that and saw myself shoot a good round on Tour, and now I believe that I can do it.”
Hammer has nothing left to fear at this point in his career. He’s seen the highs and the lows of the sport.
Now he’s free to just play golf.
“In Houston I just relaxed, took a deep breath, and I made some bogeys,” Hammer said. “I basically just told myself that I can come back, and nobody plays perfect golf, and that’s what I was trying to do. I felt like on the PGA Tour you have to play perfect golf, but that’s just not the case.
“Obviously I played almost perfect golf today, so it’s easy to say that after shooting a really good round, but I think that just takes pressure off.”