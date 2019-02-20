The second Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame Golf Classic is scheduled for March 10 at Sea Island Golf Club’s Retreat Course.
Entry into the scramble tournament costs $600 per four-person team or $150 per player, and includes carts, green fees, lunch, and a 2019 tournament hat provided by the Hall of Fame.
“We certainly are thankful that Sea Island allows us to hold our benefit tournament on one of their courses,” Hall of Fame president Kevin Price said in a statement. “We have been fortunate to establish a great relationship with Sea Island, its leadership team and the golf staff there.
“We’re just excited to have this great venue for our event and have such great supporters who help us provide really attractive prizes to give away to our players to go along with the top-notch golf experience provided by Sea Island.”
The tournament is set to begin with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m., and players will have access to the practice range and putting green prior to play.
An awards ceremony will follow the completion of play. The top teams in both Gross and Net divisions will be awarded prizes, potentially complimentary rounds of golf for four at some of the courses in the Golden Isles. Prizes will also be awarded for long drives and close-ups on the par-3 holes.
Additionally, players will have a opportunity to purchase mulligan tickets prior to play, entering them into a drawing for a 50-inch flat screen television from H and H Lifestyles on St. Simons Island.
Mulligan tickets also will be used to draw names for door prizes that include golf apparel and equipment, restaurant gift certificates and more. Proceeds will go to the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame.
The first Hall of Fame Golf Classic was held in March of 2017 at the Retreat Course designed by tour professional Davis Love III.
“Two years ago, the weather wasn’t ideal for golf, but the players still came out, made the most of the really windy and cold conditions and helped us have a successful inaugural event,” Price said. “Once again, we hope that our community will support the Hall of Fame by participating in the tournament which is designed to have good-spirit competition for what we think is a good cause and mainly for our players to have a good time with their friends and fellow competitors.
“We think we already have one of the best tournaments of this kind in Glynn County and we’re working to provide another really fun golf outing for the community.”
The registration forms and more information regarding the tournament can be found under the event listing on the Hall of Fame’s web site: gschof.com.