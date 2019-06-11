Glynn County announces six newest HOF members
A six-man 2020 induction class for the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame was announced on Tuesday after the Board of Directors voted on who should be inducted.
The class features Laron “Bud” Bennett, Gerald Cox, Mark Drury, Carroll Minick, Harold “Red” Roberts and Clyde Williams.
Kevin Price, President of the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame said that this group was another strong and worthy group.
“This is another stellar class with each member having great credentials that make them very worthy candidates for induction into our county sports hall of fame,” Price said. “Our board of directors spent a lot of time in discussion once again before ultimately arriving at the selection of these six very accomplished individuals. We’re looking forward to welcoming them into our membership early next year.”
LARON “BUD” BENNETT
Bennett is the youngest member of the 2020 induction class and a former track competitor at Glynn Academy. After graduating, he attended the University of Georgia and competing professionally in several U.S. Olympic trials.
At Glynn, he was voted the Red Terrors’ most valuable player four times and left as the record holder for several events. Bennett also claimed the Region 3-4A high-point honor as a senior.
As a Bulldog, Bennett was a three-time All-American. He set a school record in the 400-meter hurdles as well. After graduation, Bennett went on to compete in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympic trials. He won silver and bronze medals in the 2007 Pan American Games.
Bennett was also an assistant coach at Georgia assisting in coaching 18 NCAA All-Americans.
From Georgia, he coached at North Oconee High School from 2009-2012 as the track and football coach. He coached both the boys and girls track teams to back-to-back region titles and in 2010 led the girls to a state championship.
Bennett went from North Oconee to Drake University as an assistant track coach and was eventually named the interim co-head men’s and women’s track and field coach.
Most recently he coached the men’s and women’s track teams at Grand View University. Bennett’s coached six student-athletes to NAIA All-American honors, and his men’s track team won the outdoor team conference c hampionship.
Bennett was hired as the men’s and women’s track coach at NCAA Division III Belhaven University in Mississippi this past January.
GERALD COX
Cox was the longtime basketball coach at the College of Coastal Georgia. He spent 32 of his 40 years with the Mariners after coming to Brunswick to revive the men’s basketball program in the early 1980s.
With Cox leading the way, the Mariners won seven state championships and went to the Sweet 16 of the national tournament in the 1985-86 and the 2001-02 seasons. The 1991-92 team went, a school-best, 27-7 record while winning the state title and making it to the national tournament.
Cox retired from coaching after the 2013-14 season and holds a 632-556 career record and compiled a 497-453 record at Coastal Georgia. Cox’s teams at the local college had a combined 19 winning seasons with 10 of those having 20 or more wins.
MARK DRURY
Drury was a golfer at Glynn Academy before going on to play at the University of Georgia. While at Glynn, he won two region titles as a sophomore and junior.
As a junior, he led the Red Terrors to the 1981 state championship, which was the program’s first ever.
Drury was a four-year letterman as a Bulldog while participating in 15 tournaments for the college.
After he graduated from Georgia, he went on to have a successful amateur career. Drury played in the PGA Tour’s Heritage tournament in Hilton Head, S.C. as an 18-year-old.
He won the Golden Isles Invitational twice and the Okefenokee Invitational in Waycross five times. Drury also won several state titles and qualified for nine different USGA tournaments throughout his career.
CARROLL MINICK
Minick was a baseball stand out at Glynn Academy and another inductee member that went to the University of Georgia.
He played shortstop and second base for the Terrors from 1957-60. Minick finished his high school career with a .385 batting average.
Minick received a baseball scholarship from Brewton-Parker College and played two seasons for the school. He helped the team win back-to-back state championships in 1961 and 1962. During his two seasons there, Minick batted .390 and .435.
That success continued once he got to Georgia for his final two seasons. Minick lettered in both years he played for the Bulldogs and batted a team-high .333 in the 1963’s 27 game season. He led Georgia with 29 hits and seven triples that season. In Minick’s final year at Georgia, which was only 20 games, he led the team with three home runs and 20 RBIs.
After his college career, Minick served as president of the University of Georgia Baseball Letterman’s Club from 1995-2001 and won the Distinguished Baseball Letterman’s Award in 2012.
HAROLD “RED” ROBERTS
Roberts played football for Glynn Academy and was a member on the 1964 State Championship team. He played wide receiver for the Red Terrors and went on to play college ball for Austin Peay.
While there, Roberts was an all-conference selection four tomes and an Associated Press Little All-American in 1970. Roberts set several NCAA, Ohio Valley Conference, and school records during his four years.
Being inducted into a hall of fame isn’t new for Roberts as he was already inducted into the Austin Peay Athletics Hall of Fame back in 1979. In 1991, he also had his No. 84 jersey number retired on the football team.
After he graduated, Roberts went on to coach high school football in Tennessee from 1979 to 1999 holding a 145-88 overall record.
CLYDE WILLIAMS
Williams is the final member of the 2020 Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame class. He was an outstanding basketball player on Risley High’s 1951 state championship basketball team before becoming a standout player at Fort Valley State College.
He returned to Brunswick after college and a stint in the Army to coach at Risley. Williams stands at 6-foot-4, which was considered very tall in the 1950s. On that 1951 state title team, he was the leading scorer and rebounder. That team went on to finish with a 24-4 overall record.
While Williams was in the Army, he stayed actively involved with sports, especially basketball scoring 54 points once in an Army game.
When he returned to Risley, he led the Tigers to the 1969 GIA state championship and also the all-classification title finishing with a 20-5 record. Williams served as an administrator in Glynn County Schools before retiring.
The members of the 2020 class mark the seventh for the local hall of fame. There are currently 35 members. The date for the 2020 induction ceremony will be announced by early fall.
Price said that there would be more exciting news surrounding the Hall of Fame this summer, which will include a new website.
“It should be fun to look back on their careers and their many accomplishments at our induction banquet, and we hope that our community will again support the Hall of Fame and our inductees by coming out to the ceremony and again being part of what should be another great evening for athletics in Glynn County,” Price said.