Coastal Georgia’s softball team went 3-0 in the Sun Conference Championship tournament this past weekend to earn the program’s first conference title in their 11-year existence.
After going into the tournament on an eight-game win streak, the Mariners defeated Thomas University 8-2 on Thursday afternoon after their first-round bye. Then defeated No. 1 seed Webber International 4-0 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday to claim the title and win 11 straight games.
Coach Mike Minick said it was so nerve-racking, but after great pitching and excellent hitting, he was happy they got it done.
“We thought we had the best team in the conference last year, and COVID cut the season,” Minick said. “We didn’t know if it’d be possible to be as good. Early in the year, we probably weren’t quite as good, but this team came together and played together probably better than any team I’ve ever had — late in the season, just pulling for each other, and just everything just fell into place.”
Webber International and Thomas were the last two teams to defeat the Mariners and the only ones Minick said they had the most trouble with during the regular season. The Warriors swept Coastal the only time they played this season, and the Nighthawks had won three of the four.
“The two teams that we had the most trouble with during the year, we were the only two teams we played in the tournament,” Minick said. “During this win streak we’re on, they were the last team that had beat us, so we were excited about playing them. Hayley probably pitched the best game she’s thrown all year.
“Then got them again. We knew it would tough, but we beat them again. Even though they beat us both times during the season, we got them both times in the tournament. It was nice to beat the two teams that handled us during the season, and we outscored them 15 to four in the tournament. I don’t think we could play much better than that.”
In the championship game, eight of the nine batters in the lineup recorded at least one hit, and freshman Sarah Thinger went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the team. Coastal Georgia leads in conference play with a .300 batting average.
The Mariners also lead the conference in runs scored per game at 4.63, slugging percentage at .430, runs scored at 111, hits per game at 8.46, hits at 203, RBIs at 99, and RBI per game at 4.13.
Coastal Georgia also leads the conference with 43 doubles and 13 home runs.
“We have a lot of good hitters — there are 11 or 12 people that I have to decide each game, which nine are going to get to hit,” Minick said. “I try to go with whoever’s the hottest, and we knew if a bunch of them got hot at one time, we were going to be good.
“We’ve led The Sun Conference in most offensive c ategories all year. We’ve been the best hitting team. Sometimes players run hot and cold, but it just seems like we have a bunch of girls that are swinging good right now at the perfect time.”
Coastal’s defense also stepped up in a big way, especially sophomore pitcher, Hayley Dickerson who pitched all three tournament games.
On the mound, she threw 21 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits while recording 15 strikeouts, six of which came in the championship game.
Minick said while he cannot speak directly for her, he thought she had something to prove after getting named to the Second-Team All- Conference at the banquet on Wednesday.
“I can’t speak for her, but I think the rest of the coaches in the conference helped us out a little bit,” Minick said. “There’s nothing wrong with being Second Team All-Conference, but we felt like in the second half of the year, she was one of the two best pitchers in the conference.
“So I think she had a little chip on her shoulder going in there. She won all three games, but in the championship game, she was going against the girl who was voted not only First Team but also Conference Pitcher of the Year. We got nine hits in that game — they only got three. So I think silently she had something to prove, and that kind of worked in our favor.”
Minick said what makes her so special is her ability not to let things rattle her regardless if they’re winning or losing a game.
“If she’s in a tough spot, she gets it there. She’s tough,” Minick said. “She never seems like anything phases her, and then when she has to make a big pitch, most of the time she makes it.”
He said they never expected her to throw all three games because they have other strong pitchers, but staying in the winner’s bracket allowed her to rest, and she was on a hot streak.
“We weren’t going to take the ball out of her hand, but we warmed up two other pitchers yesterday for the game besides her,” Minick said. “We expected her not to be able to go seven yesterday after doing that two days in a row, and she goes out and throws another three-hitter. That was just a clutch performance that any Coastal player has ever done.”
In the last 11 games, Coastal Georgia seems to be in sync in every aspect of the game. They don’t let things phase them, and they find ways to get the job done, as a total unit from pinch-running and hitting, to making plays when they need to, everyone has bought into their roles.
“It’s a total team effort, now,” Minick said. “Everybody seems to be buying into the roles. I know there’s some of them would rather be playing more, but whatever they’ve been asked to do, they’re doing it right now with no complaints, and everybody’s just excited about going to Nationals.”
Coastal Georgia will find out on Tuesday around 5 p.m. where they’ll be playing and who the three other teams in there will be. The national tournament consists of 40 teams in 10 four-team double-elimination tournaments all over the country that start next week. The winner of those regions will go on to play in a 10 team double elimination World Series the following week.