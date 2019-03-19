Down 2-0 at halftime of a match between the top teams in Region 2-6A, the Terrors never flinched.
The Glynn Academy girls scored three goals in the second half to come from behind and edge Richmond Hill 3-2 on Tuesday at Glynn County Stadium.
The Wildcats turned a pair of scoring opportunities into goals in the first half, assisted by a few defensive miscues by the Terrors. Glynn controlled the action much of the game with its crisp passing, but a few bad plays suddenly turned into scores early on.
“When we do turn it over, they just play long balls and we’ve got to regroup,” said head coach Tom Lemmons. “In the first half we kind of fell into that trap of theirs.
“They sent two long ones over and we just miscommunicated.”
Despite a rough half, the Terrors exited the locker room refocused and re-energized.
Fewer than a year removed from the program’s first state title appearance, Glynn Academy displayed championship-level determination in turning around the game.
“That’s their character, that’s them,” Lemmons said. “We’ve been through adversity, and that’s why this group is so special, they put things aside and do what they need have to do to win.”
Sally Brock gave the Terrors life and got them on the board just under 10 minutes into the second half, and fewer than three minutes later, Hannah Burnandt tied the game.
On the attack for a majority of the ensuing 15 minutes, Glynn broke through as Burnandt delivered the game-winning goal.
“Great strike,” Lemmons said. “Nothing the goalkeeper could do.”
A freshman, Burnandt’s latest two goals were just her most recent feat in a standout season for the Terrors.
“She’s a great player, as all of our players are,” Lemmons said. “She finds a way to get in behind, and when she hits the ball, she can really strike the ball.
“She just hit this one at the right time, at the right place.”
After taking its first lead of the game, there was still plenty of drama down the stretch as Glynn looked to protect it.
The task became more perilous when a red card on the Terrors forced them to play a player down over the final 14:08. Nevertheless, they persisted.
Glynn’s forwards worked harder up top to shut down long ball, and it’s keeper made one last stop with under a minute remaining to secure an important victory.
“Just weather the storm,” Lemmons said, describing the final minutes. “It’s a rivalry with them. The fans get into it, and it got to one of our players.
“But we settled down, switched our formation, and locked everything down.”
Glynn Academy takes over sole possession of first place in the region with the victory, improving to 9-0-1 on the season.