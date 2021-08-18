A trial by fire prepared McIntosh County Academy for the rigors of region play a season ago. Ahead of the season opener against the Glynn Academy Red Terrors at The Ship on Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Buccaneers are hoping the matchup spurs growth once again.
“We’re excited about (welcoming Glynn),” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren. “We’re a little worried about the heat and the number of players, the difference between 6A and Single A, but there’s a little bit of strategy to play with 6A. There’s a lot of depth involved, one-way players in larger classifications…
“Over these next two weeks, we’re going to get a lot of kids some playing time and do some evaluation.”
McIntosh County finished 6-4 last season in Warren’s second year back in Darien with each of the four losses coming against either a Class 6A program or a top 10 team.
After dropping contests against Glynn and Brunswick, MCA closed out the regular season winning seven of eight games — the lone loss coming against the No. 1 team in Class A-Public. The Buccaneers are looking to gain the same sort of boost this season.
“We’re looking at these next three ball games just getting better,” Warren said. “We play a good Glynn team, a good Brunswick team, and a good Charlton County team. We’ve got our work cut out for us before our region schedule starts.”
Early on, the Buccaneers will be searching for replacements for standout running back Trenton Johnson, defensive back Khay Lloyd, and a few other starters from last season.
Johnson rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns out of McIntosh County Academy’s wing-T before committing to Savannah State, and Lloyd, an Army recruit, acted as the Buccaneers’ top corner.
“We’ve had a hard time filling up some of those bigger roles,” Warren said. “We’ve done well at a few, and there’s still a few, we’re two scrimmages down, and we’ve got a few question marks going into the Glynn game we’ve got to address.”
A handful of different players have taken handoffs at running back for the Buccaneers through a couple of scrimmages, but the team is still searching for its next bell cow.
Players like Will Jones, Quan Proctor and Austin Crosby, who have been shown the ability to carry the ball effectively, are being used elsewhere first and foremost.
“Will Jones is a really special defensive player, and he can also run the ball, but he can’t do both,” Warren said. “So we’re going to rest him on the offensive side, and play him when we need him. Defensively, he doesn’t need to come off the field.”
McIntosh County Academy’s defense will likely have its work cut out for them against a Glynn Academy offense that has oodles of talent at its skill positions.
Terrors head coach Rocky Hidalgo has called quarterback Tyler Devlin the best pure passer the program has had over the past seven years, and he’ll have a couple of 6-foot-5 towers to toss the ball to on the outside in Tyson Rooks and David Prince.
But don’t expect Glynn Academy to deviate from its philosophy too much. The Terrors are certain to still look to pound the rock and establish the run with a stable of backs that include John Moody and Zech Ellis.
Last season, the Terrors defeated the Buccaneers 33-7 in a contest much closer than the score would indicate. McIntosh County Academy out-gained Glynn 201-161 and was on the verge of cutting the deficit to a touchdown just before the half when an illegal motion penalty voided a long gain.
On the night, Glynn Academy turned MCA over four times, scoring on three of the turnovers while the other set the Terrors up just outside the 10-yard line.
Because of COVID-19, the Buccaneers did not hold a scrimmage a year ago. With two jamborees under their belts this season, McIntosh expects to put up a better fight Friday.
“This game is non-region, so it’s kind of fun to play locally, and in front of a big crowd,” Warren said. “We’re still going to be working on what we do in Single A, and what we’re going to have to do in region to be successful.”