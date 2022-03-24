The City Championship is moving to the track.
The Brunswick High and Glynn Academy boy and girls track and field teams will square off for city bragging rights at 3:50 p.m. Friday at BHS to kickoff an exciting weekend for the sport in the area.
On Saturday morning, Fort Valley State will host the first Golden Isles Collegiate Relays at the same venue, providing the community to watch college athletes compete, including Pirate alumni D’Liyah Austell and Bashan Wesley.
“We’re going to have schools here competing, bringing their teams, and really trying to pump up this track and field sport,” said Brunswick track and field coach Brian Edwards. “Because as people are starting to notice in Texas, and in Florida, the top athletes compete in the spring in track and field, and it’s just as big as it is in football.”
The same can been seen within the city limits as recognizable athletes from a variety of sports at each school lend themselves to the track come spring.
Among Brunswick football players, Jayden Drayton, Jamal Meriweather, Nick Gray, Ivan Johnson, Keon Leggett, Derrick Smith and JaShawn Wilson also compete in track and field, while Glynn Academy has Greg Peacock, Eriq Cash, Zech Ellis, Dreshawn Stevens, Kannum Warren, Jackson Wakeland, Jaquez Randoplh, Caden Jernigan, Joshua Gibbons and Tyson Rooks among the football players competing in an event.
Wakeland is also the two-time reigning state wrestling champion in the 182-pound weight class, and he’ll compete against Meriweather, a Power 5 offensive tackle prospect in the discus throw in what is sure to be one of the highlights of the meet.
The Brunswick girls basketball team’s Shamya Flanders, Shané Jackson, Jermiyah Ramsey, Shaneyece Quick, Akeelah Bryan, De’Nya Coleman, and Shakaylan Pinkston, will matchup against their Glynn Academy counterparts Akirria Mountain, Kayla Page, Kyra Page and Ashanti Capers in a multitude of different events, from relays to shot put.
“Competing against them just makes us better, as I’m sure they would say competing against us makes them better as well,” said Terrors track and field coach Josh Veal. “We’ve both got a really talented group of kids on the track, and hopefully we can make some noise at region and state.”
The 4x400 relays and the hurdles are a couple of the most promising events on the scheduled, and the main course will likely feature a dual between a pair of state championship contenders as boys basketball players Riyon Rankin and Rooks take the competition from the hardwood to the high jump.
Rankin finished third in Class 6A last year at the state championships for the Pirates with a jump of 6-feet, 6 inches. The junior jumped 7 feet at a GA meet earlier this season, which is still the top high jump in the nation in 2022.
Rooks placed sixth at state a year ago with a high jump of 6-4, and has since developed into a Division I football player, signing with Illinois in December after completing his first prep season on the gridiron. The Terrors’ senior cleared 6-6 at a meet just over a week ago.
“We’re trying to create something similar to a City Championship,” Edwards said. “It’s not an official City Championship event, but it’s just going to be Brunswick High vs. GA on Friday. Hopefully we can get the town out to support all our athletes.
“We have some of the best athletes, not just in the state, but in the nation. It’s good to actually have them perform in front of their community, just as if it was a Friday night in the City Championship in football.”
Following Friday’s festivities, the action will return to the track Saturday when the college meet kicks off with its first event at 10:30 a.m.
Along with host school Fort Valley State University, athletes from Tuskegee, Savannah State, Edward Waters and more will be among the field.
Admission to both events is free in an effort to introduce the larger community to track and field. Donations to the program are welcome though.
“We were going to charge for parking, $5, but we’re trying to grow the sport, so what we said is, we’ll just ask for donations,” Edwards said. “They can hit our donation table, and if they want to drop something in, they can. If not, they can just come out and enjoy the food trucks, the music, and the fast running and the long throwing.”