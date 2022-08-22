Not many times does a team open their season kicking off in the “After Dark” section of football, but for the Knights, they had to wait until 10 p.m. to get their game started in Thomasville.
Playing a perennial top three school in the GIAA, in the eyes of head coach Brandon Derrick, the Warriors put up 41 points in less than two quarters of play on the young and inexperienced Knights.
“We stopped it at the second quarter, we were getting absolutely killed,” Derrick said Saturday. “We turned the ball over three times and played really bad. Lightning came back in, and they thought it would last another hour and at that point, I said ‘There is no need to stay here and try and play this game.’ We would be getting home at 6 in the morning. We called it at that point.”
Although they were soundly defeated and didn’t get in four quarters of play, Coach Derrick found some positives in the game.
“I thought we blocked well up front,” Derrick said. “We did a good job, besides the holding penalties. Our O-Line blocked much, much better this past Friday night than they had in the past. We did a better job, and we are getting better there. We made a few adjustments, and we can continue to get better, hopefully.”
On the first offensive play of the season, the Knights were able to get running back Jordan Triplett involved in the passing game as he took a screen pass 60 yards to the end zone. Triplett would also return a kickoff to the house for the Knights’ two touchdowns on the night.
Coach Derrick said his team was able to move the ball well offensively, but it was holding penalties that kept his team from creating more chances.
“We’ve got some work to do,” Derrick said. “We are young, and I knew we were going to have some growing pains. I put together a really tough schedule to see if we can battle through it, and we are going to see where we are at. It is going to test us. Hopefully, we can continue to battle and the kids will come to work.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Knights were missing their two starting corners as they nursed injuries, forcing him to play underclassmen right out of the gate.
“Defensively, we just didn’t tackle well on the perimeter,” Derrick said. “They had some guys that could run and you couldn’t take them down, they were making some moves. Both of my corners were hurt. We were playing freshman and sophomores. A lot of inexperience and youth. We are having to deal with it, I started four freshmen on defense (Friday) and a couple of sophomores. Six of our starting group were underclassmen.
“Kind of piecing something together but I think if we keep playing, I think we have a chance to be OK. We just have to just keep getting better every week and work on the finer things. We have to tackle better in the open field, and we have to get people off the field on fourth down. We gave up fourth down conversions.”
Coach Derrick knows he has asked a lot out of the freshmen on the team to step up this early into their varsity careers.
“We got a long way to go with them, but they are getting thrown in there,” Derrick said. “They are going to get forged by fire. They have no choice, throw them in that frying pan and hopefully, they can get better as time goes on. Don’t get discouraged, our biggest thing is to keep people from getting discouraged. We have to just keep playing and working. If we can do that we have a chance to maybe upset some people and get into the playoffs.”