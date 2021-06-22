More than 10 girls basketball teams from around south Georgia made a trip to Brunswick Square Garden to get some work early this week at the Brunswick High team camp.
Beach, Bradwell Institute, Bryan, Camden, Claxton, Coffee, Lowndes, Pierce County, Richmond Hill, Swainsboro, Valdosta and Woodville each brought varsity teams, and a handful of the schools also came with their junior varsity squad in tow for a series of scrimmages in the lead up to the 2021 fall season.
The full court was split in half down with a pair of games held using the side baskets for each 50-foot court. The condensed space made for faster-paced games and less room to operate on offense, but there was still plenty to take away from going head-to-head with unfamiliar opponents.
Brunswick’s varsity team played six games over the course of the two days, matching up against Bryan and Valdosta on Monday before taking on Pierce County, Coffee, Beach and Richmond Hill the following day.
The Pirates are coming off a campaign that saw the girls go 19-6 and advance to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, where they fell to eventual state champion Westlake.
But as the past two days have shown, Brunswick is well-stocked to make an even deeper foray into the postseason this year.
Makaila Brown, Trinity Harrison and Zaniah Bradley provided the Pirates with a combined 20.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 4.5 steals per game as seniors a season ago, but the rest of the team’s roster remains intact.
Rising junior Shané Jackson paced the team in both points (10.9) and rebounds (10.3) last season, while classmate JaMya West notched 7.8 points and 1.9 assist per game. A deep lineup including Sharkardia Cowart, Jeremiyah Ramsey, and others also contributed to the team’s success.
Over the past two days, it’s become clear Brunswick can also count on transfer Shamaya Flanders to play a large role on the court this upcoming campaign.
Flanders played a reserve role off the bench for Glynn Academy two seasons ago in its run to the state championship game, and she earned All-Region honors with Brunswick’s crosstown rival this past season. Her length and athleticism will make for a strong tandem alongside Jackson on both ends of the court.
After two busy days of coordinating prep hoopers, Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram can turn her attention to the youth camp the program will hold at the gym Thursday.