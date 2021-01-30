After quarantining last week, the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy boys basketball teams will face off tonight in the City Championship game.
Both teams will be playing their third game of the week tonight after back-to-back region matchups. The Pirates got the upper hand in game one as they won 59-56 on their home court. Now they’ll travel to the Glass Palace to see who’ll get all the bragging rights.
Brunswick High’s coach Chris Turner and Glynn Academy’s coach Terrance Haywood said with all the quarantine stuff — they’re trying to get better every day and dealing with the hand they’ve been dealt.
“So our first day back in practice was Wednesday,” Haywood said. “So just trying to get back into the rhythm and routine of things in practice. It doesn’t take long for the kids to get out of shape, and of course, you’re not going to get them back to probably where they need to be in two days of practice, but again, it is what it is. That’s the hand that we’ve been dealt, so we’re just going to go out and give everything we have and see what happens.”
Heading into their road test Friday against Bradwell Institute, Brunswick High sits at 12-4 overall and 3-4 in region play.
Turner said that Glynn Academy is bringing a lot to the game tonight as they’re loaded with talented players.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Terrance Haywood, their coach. They’ve got a really good team,” Turner said. “At the beginning of the year, I think most people were locking them in as a chance to be the number one seed. I know they’ve had a lot of quarantine type issues as well and then losing Max — they’re still really talented.
“They are a really long, athletic team — with the ability to stretch a defense with the shooters they have. I think their names are Quay and Tray. They’re getting some good point guard play out of the D’Marion kid. Obviously, the Rooks kid is a force on the boards and can score the ball.”
Brunswick will have to deal with a group that can really make defenses struggle.
“They’ve got a lot of things that they can really make it hard on a defense because of the ability to shoot the ball, and also the ability to score inside and rebound the ball,” Turner said. “Our biggest thing will be to make them take some tough shots, and be able to defensive rebound the ball will be a key for us.”
If the Pirates want to take home the City Championship, Turner said his group would have to play together.
It won’t be up to one person to win the game, but everyone since Glynn Academy has so many weapons.
“For us to win, we all have to play well — we have to play as a team. That’s going to be our biggest thing is playing together,” Turner said. “It’s not anyone, kid, because we have to win as a team for us because we’re not very big. We can’t rely on the 3-point shot.
“We have to be able to get the ball to the rim and get some high percentage shots — also get some second-chance points with some offensive rebounds. We all have to play together, and everybody has to play their best game for us to have a chance over there.”
Glynn Academy will have a similar road if they want to take home the City Championship trophy. They’ll first have to get through a tough test on Friday night as they host Effingham. Before Friday’s game, the Red Terrors were third in the region standings with a 4-3 record. Overall they are 11-5 and riding a three-game winning streak heading into Friday.
“We looked at the film from the last time we played them, and the things that we did wrong or we could improve on we’re going to try to improve on those things and hopefully come out with a win,” Haywood said.
Brunswick High has their fair share of experience in the guard position.
“Brunswick High can really score the ball — that’s one thing that they can do,” Haywood said. “They can put up a lot of points, and they’ve got three guys that can shoot the ball really well in Xavier Bean, Tyrease Jones and Brandon Foster. They’re very athletic, very quick, and they’ve just got some really good guards play.”
If Glynn Academy wants to get the win, much like Brunswick, it’ll be from a group effort. Haywood said all season long they’ve depended on their defense and trying to get his players buying into it — though Haywood said it’ll come down to two things to give his team a good shot at the victory.
“If we can slow them down some and limit them their second chance points — if we can win the rebound battle against them, I honestly feel like that is what would give us a better chance of being able to beat Brunswick High,” Haywood said. “If we can be solid on defense and win the rebound battle — limit them to one shot. I feel like that gives us the best chance to be able to come up with a win against them.”
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Glynn Academy’s gym as the two will fight for bragging rights and a City Championship title.