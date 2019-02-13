Grizzlies remain undefeated, beat Commandos

On a night where the only thing sold in concessions was hot chocolate, the Golden Isles Grizzlies took on the River City Commandos from Jacksonville, Fla., in a game dubbed as the Florida Football Alliance’s Game of the Week.
The Grizzlies jumped out to a lead before pulling away in the second half of a 26-22victory last Saturday.
Despite fumbling on their first possession, the Grizzlies (3-0) held the Commandos (2-1) in check, forcing a punt from deep in their own territory. The subsequent punt was blocked by Eric Williams and recovered in the end zone — jumpstarting an 18-point run by Brunswick.
The Grizzlies drove into the red zone twice more afterwards, but they were turned away until quarterback Stephen Prevatt took to the air and hit Robert Thomas for scores of 30 and 80 yards.
However, costly mistakes gave the Commandos life, and helped them cut the lead to 18-14 at the half.
After a slow start to the third quarter, River City finally took the lead 22-18. Afterwards, the Grizzlies put together a 70-yard drive, ending with Prevatt’s third touchdown pass to Thomas from seven yards out. With the 26-22 lead, the Grizzlies’ defense held on, effectively ending the game on safety Roy Mangram’s iinterception in the end zone, with two minutes remaining.
“It was a hard fought win, but it was nice to see us putting a great plan together,” said Prevatt, who amassed close to 250 yards for the game.
Grizzlies head coach Shawn Brown added: “We played fundamentally sound, that’s what I teach our defense. We came out, dominated the game and the team had a great showing.”
The Golden Isles turned out a solid performance defensively led by Frank Demery Jr., who compiled seven tackles, three tackles for a loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery. Safety Brandon McMullen accounted for six tackles and an interception, Alfonso Brewster tallied five tackles, and Khalil Baker recorded five tackles and an interception.
The Grizzlies look to keep the momentum as they face off against divisional foe Jacksonville Cardinals on Saturday at North Glynn Complex. With a win, the Golden Isles would move into the driver’s seat in the North Division of the FFA’s Florida Conference.