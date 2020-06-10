In their third year as a team, the Golden Isles Grizzlies are eyeing the No. 1 seed for the 2020 playoffs. However, they must first get through the Camden County Titans on Saturday as they face off here in Brunswick.
The Grizzlies are heading into Saturday’s game 5-0 on the season as they sit atop the North Conference standings. This year may only be the team’s third season, the Grizzlies’ have made a name for themselves. With a stout defense that
After going 4-7 in their first season, the Grizzlies completely flipped the script. Last year, they made the playoffs but fell short of a title as they lost in the second round of the playoffs —finishing 9-1.
Before the coronavirus caused everything to shut down, the Grizzlies were on a hot streak — demolishing almost every opponent. In the last game they played in, the Grizzlies defeated the St. Augustine Pride 42-0.
While success is great, this team is more about allowing guys to keep playing the game they love –– potentially taking it to the next level.
Willis said after being around the talented athletes with the Glynn County Revolution for years, he and the other coaches felt like the county could handle another amateur football team — so the Grizzlies were formed.
“We started the Grizzlies because we thought there were enough quality athletes in Glynn County to handle two amateur football teams that could help athletes who want to continue playing the game they love,” Willis said. “It can also possibly give opportunities for young men to get into college. Our first year, we had five athletes that could have went to college to get an education on scholarship.”
The Grizzlies sit at the top of the standings –– led by their potent offense and stout defense.
While it’s been hard being away from the game, Willis said, the team’s message, “I am my brother’s keeper,” hasn’t changed. He said they must keep that mindset and their eye on their goal — winning a Universal Football League championship.
“To be honest, we are a close family-oriented group. We have our squabbles, but we are on one mission at the end of the day,” Willis said. “One game at a time, one quarter at a time, play hard and dominate as you respect your opponent.”
Saturday's game will be the third matchup between these two teams as they already played once in February and again in May for a scrimmage. In the first game, the Grizzlies won 36-0 and took the scrimmage 42-7.
While it’s hard for any team to beat an opponent three times in one season, Willis likes the Grizzlies chances.
“With the core group we have had for the last two years, along with the newcomers, I honestly think when we all step on the field, we believe nobody can beat us, but ourselves,” Willis said. “If we take care of our assignments and the given opportunities during a game, we will be fine.”
If they win on Saturday, they’ll have three games standing between them and the Super Bowl game on July 18.
While Saturday’s game will decide who the No.1 seed is for the playoffs, the Grizzlies will also have a Stop the Violence rally.
“We had a “Stop the Violence Rally” in Waycross for a preseason game because of one of our players, Jonathon 'Pink Panther ‘Snipes, got shot and lost his leg,” Willis said. “So, we said we also wanted to hold a rally at a game during the season. It just so happens the health crisis made it where we're doing it on the same day we’re having our family and friends day.”
This rally will be in honor of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. He said that the team’s using their platform to show that violence needs to stop, and there needs to be change.
“We are representing the Golden Isles as a community, and we care about what’s happening in our city, Brunswick,” Willis said. “Sometimes, you can show support by bringing people together for a cause/game platform that will bring attention to change for social injustice.”
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids at the gate. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Coffin Park Soccer Field. It’s the team’s family and friends day, and there will be a bounce house, food and vendors will be there.