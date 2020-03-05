The Golden Isles Grizzlies remain perfect after Saturday’s performance against the St. John Pride in St. Augustine shutting them out 42-0.
After that win, the Grizzlies are off to a 4-0 start in the Universal Football League Season Championship standings.
The Grizzlies wasted no time on Saturday as the offense got to work right away.
Richard Kash got into the end zone first for the Grizzlies off a 1-yard run. He also scored the two-point conversion after Tre Sailem intercepted it, and Shannon Billue toted it in for a five-yard touchdown. Morris Demery was the third back to score off a 5-yard run in the first half.
It was 20-0 to end the first quarter. The second quarter was full of turnovers from both sides, but the Grizzlies adjusted while the Pride couldn’t find a way to get back on track.
Kash scored his second touchdown off a seven-yard run. The Grizzlies defense scored its first touchdown of the season as Eric R. Williams intercepted the ball and ran it in 25 yards for the pick-six.
With the motto, “one play at a time, respect every man,” the Grizzlies scored on their first three possession and took a commanding 34-0 lead at halftime on Saturday.
After the break, Golden Isles turned to thunder, power, and lightning and the run game to handle the second half.
Demery scored his final touchdown of the game off a 7-yard run to make it 42-0 in the fourth quarter. He led the team with 10 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Kash was close behind him with seven carries for 76 yards and two scores. Billue rounded out the run game on seven carries for 49 yards and one score.
The Grizzlies defense pitched yet another shut out on the year, and they didn’t disappoint. They finished the game with four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one recovery, and five pass deflections.
Winston Dawson led the way with seven tackles, one sack, and recovered the fumble. Malik Wilson and Frank C. Demery Jr. each had five tackles, while Demery Jr. was one of the guys who forced a fumble.
Sailem tallied four tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections. Williams also had four tackles, one pass deflection, and the pick-six. James Harris had the quarterback’s number as he recorded four overall tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble.
"The offense and the defense stuck with the game plan and executed,” said Golden Isles Grizzlies coach Shawn Brown. “ It resulted in an opportunity to get some reserves good minutes as they prepare for the final stretch ahead of the playoffs.”
The Grizzlies will look to stay undefeated on Saturday as they welcome the Bold City Thunder at Lanier Football field on Saturday at 4 p.m.
SB: Mariners nationally ranked, Alt recognized
Coastal Georgia's softball team jumped up to the No. 19 spot in the 2020 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 poll after their performance last week.
This is the first time in the program's history that the Mariners have gotten nationally ranked.
Coastal Georgia received 215 votes and has the fourth-most wins in the poll.
The Mariners came off an exciting weekend that helped jump them to the No. 19 spot. They faced five ranked or receiving votes opponents over the weekend and came back with a 3-2 record.
They defeated RV Brenau University, formally No. 7 Mobile University and No. 13 Campbellsville.
Senior Paige Alt was instrumental in Coastal's success over the weekend.
She played in all five games and went 10-of-17 with a .588 batting average. Alt went 7-of-7 against No. 7 Mobile and No. 13 Campbellsville.
To cap it all off, Alt also hit a game-winning grand slam against the Tigers. She put in 6.1 innings of win on the mound against Mobile to get a 4-1 win.
After her impressive weekend, she got named to the NCFA NAIA Leadoff Classic All-Tournament Team.
She joins 15 other girls who also made the team after last weekend's games.
Up next for the Mariners will be a trip to South Carolina as they open up conference play against South Carolina Beaufort on Wednesday in a double-header with Game 1's first pitch set for 2:30 p.m.