The Golden Isles Grizzlies put on a show last Saturday during its second annual friends and family day, rolling the Palm Beach Makos 26-6 to remain unbeaten on the season.
On the quest for a 6-0 start to the Florida Football Alliance season, the Grizzlies got off to a quick start, scoring on their first possession of the game and taking a 12-0 lead into halftime.
Alex Alakbar took the opening kick to the Makos’ 45 yard-line before Richard Kash rumbled through the middle of the line for a 15-yard gain. Following a false start, Stephen Prevatt hit Terell Stanford on a 35-yard touchdown pass to give the Grizzlies the early advantage.
A few possessions later, a well-balanced drive ended in a 4-yard touchdown run off tackle by Kash to push the lead to 12-0 before a scoreless second quarter.
Holding the lead, Golden Isles turned to its ground game in the second half, using Morris Demery (six carries; 118 yards) and Kash (seven carries; 76 yards) to grind out drives and drain the clock.
With the thunder and lightning of Kash and Demery doing the heavy lifting, the Grizzlies’ offense went back to work as Prevatt connected with Robert Thomas on a quick 8-yard pass for a score. The third quarter came to an end with an ESPN-worthy highlight in which Demery broke off a 39-yard touchdown run. Prevatt found Thomas again on the ensuing two-point conversion to make score 26-0 entering the fourth.
Golden Isles’ offense wouldn’t see the field again thanks to a running clock and a defense still fighting Palm Beach for every inch. The Makos finally got on the scoreboard as time expired.
The Grizzlies finished with 313 yards of offense, 140 through the air on 15 attempts and 173 on the ground at 9.1 yards per carry. Defensively, Randall Collins led Golden Isles with 5.5 tackles and two of the team’s five sacks. Glenn Maxwell Jr. tallied 3.5 tackles, and Jonathon Snipes, Keith Walthour each had 3 stops.
Tyreck Young recorded the only interception of the game for the Grizzlies.
Golden Isles coach Shawn Brown felt the team’s defense stuck with the plan and executed, resulting in an opportunity to get some reserves good minutes as the they prepare for the final stretch ahead of the playoffs.
The Grizzlies will take their spotless record on the road today when they travel to take on the Jacksonville Cardinals. Golden Isles won the first meeting between the two teams 18-12 on Feb. 16.