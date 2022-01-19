In both of the basketball games at the Glass Palace, the Terrors had to face adversity with their backs against the wall for crucial region wins.
The Lady Terrors (9-9, 4-3), took the court first against the Tigers and instantly made their mark, thanks to a Reggenae Habersham field goal. This would be the only time Glynn Academy would hold the lead before the fourth quarter.
Bradwell (11-4, 4-3), responded by forcing several turnovers and scoring directly after a Glynn Academy made field goal.
The Lady Terrors struggled for a stretch over the first half, failing to score for more than half of the second quarter, but still found ways to stay within one possession of the lead, thanks to their full-court pressure.
Going into the locker room, Glynn Academy could have easily been leading by double figures with all the missed layups they endured. Instead, the Lady Terrors were trailing 22-19 at the half and turning the ball over 12 times.
Although the Lady Terrors struggled to find shots dropping, it was their presence on the boards where the team stayed in the game.
“Like I’ve told them, we’ve got to keep getting shots up,” head coach Sharnesha Smith said. “Keep shooting, give us opportunities to rebound and I thought that’s what we did. We read the floor well and our posts were there. They have a niche for the ball and were able to get some putbacks. Paris Smith of course is doing what she does very well. Kayla Page had a frustrating night for her but was still able to make those baskets down the stretch. I think she played big too.”
Coming out of the locker rooms for the second half, Glynn Academy looked more poised and prepared to face the adversity with Smith carrying the team as she scored seven of her 22 points in the quarter.
Although they faced a 35-29 deficit and looked visibly frustrated with their performances, Smith calmed her team down and gave a pep talk that resonated with her team.
“Listen it doesn’t matter what happened in those three quarters,” Coach Smith said as the team went into the final quarter. “You’ve got to let that go. You’ve got another opportunity, one more chance to get after it.”
The team followed their coaches’ calming words and put their feet on the necks of the Tigers.
Glynn Academy would outscore Bradwell Institute 26-14 in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t until the 5:05 mark when the team finally regained the lead after a Kayla Page layup that sparked the team.
As the two teams traded baskets and the lead, the Lady Terrors found themselves trailing by one with less than 90 seconds to go.
Coming out of a timeout called by the Tigers bench, Habersham stepped up and hit a 3-pointer that cemented the fourth-quarter comeback.
Bradwell was forced to play the foul game if they wanted any chance to get the ball back, fouling Akirria Mountain.
Mountain knocked down both of the free throws. Coach Smith said her frustrating night from the field didn’t stop her from staying positive and communicating with her teammates all night long.
Bradwell got the ball back with less than 9 seconds and couldn’t get a shot up due to the tenacious defense by Glynn Academy. Paris Smith grabbed hold of the ball and was instantly fouled to shoot a 1-and-1 and a technical foul to follow after a Tiger player was called for complaining about a no-call.
Smith split the pair and Mountain connected on the technical to end the game on an 8-0 run and win the game 55-49.
Smith finished the game with a double-double, 22 points and 10 rebounds. Page ended the game with nine points and 13 rebounds with Mountain totaling 13 points and three rebounds.
“First of all it was an ugly game,” Coach Smith said after the game. “I mean it wasn’t how I expected us to come out and play. To be able to show perseverance and be able to be resilient and stay of course no matter if we are down the whole game. We really executed when it counted, I would have hoped that we would have been a lot sharper, but you have those games where you are missing shots, you are missing layups, you are missing free throws. It was just one of those nights but we were able to pull out the win and that speaks volumes about our team.”
Next, the Lady Terrors host the undefeated Brunswick High Lady Pirates, Friday night at the Glass Palace.
Glynn boys 57
Bradwell 52
Following the comeback by the Lady Terrors, the boys basketball team took the floor and looked to not only complete the sweep over Bradwell but earn its fourth region win of the season.
Glynn Academy (14-4, 4-3), jumped out to an early lead as they dealt with full-court pressure from Bradwell before scoring 17 points in the first.
Head coach Terrance Haywood knew the Tigers (8-7, 3-4) had players that loved to attack the rim, so he put his team into a 2-3 zone to force them to shoot jump shots and not easy layups.
“Our goal was to play over help, play a lot of help defense to force them to shoot some jump shots,” Haywood said. “I think that kind of played in our favor a little bit.”
Haywood threw all 6-foot-5 of Tyson Rooks to play up top and knew for Bradwell to get any chances, they had to knock down jump shots over the wingspan of Rooks and others.
“That was our mentality,” Haywood said. “They can shoot the ball, but they are quick, they can get to the basket, they can finish, they have quick little guards. We wanted to try and take that away from them and force them to shoot some long shots and hopefully, they’d miss and we’d get the rebound.”
The Terrors were able to do just that, as they jumped out to a 29-17 lead towards the end of the second quarter. The Tigers would close the double-digit gap to a nine-point deficit, entering the locker room.
In different sequences of the game, Glynn Academy ran the offense and threw Rooks in the low post, with 10 of his 16 points being scored in the first half.
However, in the second half, the Terrors went away from using Rooks and ran guard-heavy plays. This was something that would hurt the team as this allowed the Tigers to get on a run and cut the Terrors lead to just one point, 31-30.
“That’s when we said we have to start getting the ball back down to our bigs and doing the stuff that we do,” Haywood said. “We settled down and down the stretch and some kids made some big shots.”
Having the lead down to one, Glynn Academy rose to the occasion and converted on crucial baskets.
Led by Shane Payne and the Dickens twins (Tray and Quay), the three of them scored 12 of the 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Although the team was outscored 20-16 in the final quarter, the Terrors held onto a late push by the Tigers and picked up their fourth region win of the season.
“I’m just proud of them for grinding out another region win,” Haywood said of his team’s resiliency. “We are in a tough region, it’s a dog fight every night we step on the court. I’m just thankful we were able to get the win.”
Going from one tough opponent to another, Glynn Academy welcomes its cross-town rivals Brunswick High to the Glass Palace on Friday night.