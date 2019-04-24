Brunswick’s season ends after getting swept by Greenbrier in a doubleheader on Wednesday losing 12-2 in both games.
Greenbrier finished Brunswick off in Game 1 after five innings scoring 12 runs on six hits. The Wolfpack started the game off hot and stayed hot until the mercy rule took effect.
Starting pitcher for the Wolfpack, Bryce Melear pitched the five innings the two teams played. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out three batters.
Brunswick’s defense couldn’t find a way to stop Greenbrier’s high powered offense. From the opening frame, the Pirates seemed overpowered.
The Wolfpack scored three runs in the opening frame off a triple, a single, and a double.
A Greenbrier batter bombed a solo home run to center field to start the frame out and then scored the second run of the inning off a Brunswick error. The single shot was one of three homers hit in the game.
Greenbrier’s final two homers came in the third inning. The Wolfpack opened the inning with a solo homer over the centerfield fence.
Melear finished off the frame with a two-run homer to left field giving the Wolfpack its second three-run inning of the game.
Greenbrier finished off Brunswick in the fourth after scoring four runs.
Brunswick starting pitcher Marshall Cox lasted only one inning after he gave up five runs on four hits. He recorded one strikeout and walked a pair of batters. Bryson Wilson came in to relive Cox and pitched two full innings giving up seven runs on two hits. He walked four batters and recorded two strikeouts.
The Pirates only two runs came in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to keep the game going as Greenbrier run-ruled Brunswick to take the first game.
Brunswick attempted to find some momentum in Game 2, but couldn’t as Greenbrier took over again. The Wolfpack’s bats stayed hot and produced another strong performance from the mound.
Chase Dollander got the start for Greenbrier and pitched seven innings giving up two runs on three hits. He walked one batter and recorded seven strikeouts in the game.
Greenbrier scored four runs in the top of the third inning. One batter hit a single which allowed a baserunner to score. Then the Wolfpack scored their fourth homer of the day with a three-run homer to centerfield.
The Wolfpack scored two runs in the fourth, one run in the fifth and sixth, and finished the game as they opened it with a four-run outing.
Brunswick two runs came in the bottom of the sixth when Mitchell Richburg line drives a single sending two runners home. However, like game one, the Pirates scored too late. Brunswick finishes the season with a 12-17-1 record.