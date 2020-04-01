With beaches, hiking trails, and gyms around the nation closed down in an effort to promote social distancing guidelines and slow the spread of the coronavirus, there are few retreats remaining that provide a relief from quarantine.
Golf courses are one of the few outlets for physical activity left around the area, and the various courses are taking numerous precautions to keep golfers safe and assuage any concerns.
“We’re operating,” said Brunswick Country Club general manager Dan Hogan. “We’ve basically incorporated a lot of practices that are occurring around the country where we’re certainly promoting social distancing.
“We’ve modified a number of the games that we do where it’s gone to tee times to spread out the number of people that are around at any one time.”
One of the most common practices put into place on courses around the country is the addition of pool noodles placed at the base of the flag in the cup preventing the ball from dropping below ground level and allowing to be easily picked out of the hole when combined with prohibiting the removal of the flagstick at all times. Jekyll Island Golf Club has flipped the cup to achieve the same effect.
But that’s far from the only precaution being taken.
Bunker rakes have been removed from courses, and rules have been put in place directing players who hit into a hazard to move their balls to a preferred lie or an existing divot.
The King and Prince Golf Club has chosen to make coolers available and limit contact by keeping the lids raised and sanitizing them daily, while Heritage Oaks and Sanctuary golf clubs have removed water coolers altogether. Jekyll Island has also removed ball washers from the course to eliminate any unnecessary touching.
“It’s for people to get the stress off and be able to do their social distancing comfortably,” said King and Prince general manager Rick Maddox. “It’s not a profit-maker obviously. Hospitality has sort of taken it in the teeth around the world, and golf is the same thing.
“But it’s nice to be able to provide that situation, and to try to make it as safe as we can so they can get out, have an experience, and get their minds off what’s going on in the world. It’s one of the few places you can do that.”
Golfers must ride one to a cart unless living in the same household, and clubs have removed tees, pencils, and sand bottles, while disinfecting everything from the steering wheel and hand rails to cup holders and cart keys. There’s also been an uptick in golfers who chose to simply walk their round.
The changes have been vast and swiftly implemented, but it’s the only way courses have been able to help golfers have their cake and eat it too.
“It’s different than what they’re used to, but there are a lot of things in the last month that are different that we’re used to,” Hogan said. “You modify and you try to take the precautions that you can to keep people at more than arms length and keep them safe.
“Our primary concern is the health and safety of our members and our staff. If they can get out there and play some golf, and have a good time, and then go home, at least part of their day is somewhat normal.”
Although golfers can still hit the links, the dynamic around the sport has changed a bit in order to adhere by social distancing policies.
Rounds are no longer capped off by handshakes and drinks.
“There’s really no hanging around any more,” Hogan said with a chuckle. “But we’re fortunate to be able to have this as an option right now. We’re trying to do as many of the right things as we can do to help create an environment where it’s safe, people can still get out and enjoy what they do, but in a different way.”
The bar and dining room has been closed at clubs with Heritage Oaks and Sanctuary canceling its weekly live music events and member dinners. Takeout orders are still available at Brunswick Country Club, Heritage Oaks, Jekyll Island, King and Prince and Sanctuary, though some restaurants only offer a limited menu.
Though course hours haven’t changed at Heritage Oaks, Sanctuary, and BCC, King and Prince has looked to have everyone of the course by 6 p.m., and Jekyll Island closes its course at 4 p.m.
Of course, a pandemic is never good for business, but the ability to provide an outdoor escape for a public practicing social distancing have golf courses still receiving regular use.
“We have a decrease because our resort is closed, and March, April, May are big group months for us, and some of the groups aren’t coming obviously, so that’s hurt,” Maddox said. “But we do have a good, strong membership base that plays on a regular basis, and they’re very supportive of us. Then we’ll pick up a group here, a group there, so we’re doing as well as we can expect, if not a little better. It’s nice to have the activity.”