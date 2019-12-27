Grant caps prep career as weapon
Glynn Academy’s football team has a variety of playmakers on it, however, when a big play was needed, the Terrors often turned to Nolan Grant.
After an impressive senior season, Grant earns The News’ Offensive Player of the Year.
The diminutive running back finished as the leading rusher for the Terrors and was a spark for the offense. After this season, Grant finished with 121 carries for 766 yards and six touchdowns.
Grant averaged 6.3 yards a carry and only had two fumbles all year. He also had four catches for 119 yards and one score averaging 29.8 yards a reception.
It is the year of him as he was already crowned the Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year and made first-team all-region. 912 Sports also honored him as Glynn County’s top offensive player.
Grant was a force in so many games for the Terrors this season. He was part of one of the Glynn County running back duos. Grant and Caden Hutchinson were the Terrors thunder and lightning, and it was hard for many defenders to every tackle either one of them.
Without Grant against Brunswick, the Terrors might not have won its sixth straight over the Pirates as he toted the rock 20 times for 96 yards and a touchdown that gave Glynn its first lead of the game. He would take home the City Championship MVP honors that night as well.
Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo said that for his size, a modest 5-foot-7, he was able to make others miss.
“Obviously he’s a pretty dynamic kid, explosive when he touches the football,” Hidalgo said. “For his stature, he’s a really powerful kid. He breaks a lot of tackles because he’s not real tall people look past that. He’s just a hard-running tough kid that if he gets free, he will take it to the house.”
Hidalgo said that it isn’t just his speed that makes him hard to tackle or defend, but his entire game.
“It’s not about just one thing that he has,” Hidalgo said. “He knows how to set a block, and he has a great burst. It all comes together to make a really good football player.”
Like many great players, Hidalgo said you wish they could stay, but Grant graduates this May and holds numerous offers to play football in college.
“It’s going to be hard to replace, guys like that always are,” Hidalgo said. “Wish they could stay forever, but they cant.”