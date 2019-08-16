Frederica races past Bethesda in scrimmage
There’s still kinks to work out, but the Knights didn’t look too far removed from championship form Friday.
Frederica Academy took a three-touchdown lead into halftime and walked away from its scrimmage against Bethesda Academy with a 24-7 victory.
It took some time for the defending GISA Class 3A state champions to get settled in offensively as mental mistakes and penalties kept them off the scoreboard in the first quarter. On its second possession of the game, Frederica drove into the red zone, but a holding call wiped a touchdown run off the board, and back-to-back false starts forced the team to settle for a 33-yard field goal, which fell short.
Josh Meadows had a strong opening quarter, catching a couple passes and recovering a fumble inside the red zone on the ensuing possession, but the Knights would walk away empty again.
However, once the clock struck zero on the first quarter, Frederica came alive.
Zeke Jernigan ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run to put up the first points of the contest, and on the next drive he punched in another score from the 1 yard line.
Another three-and-out by the Knights’ defense gave them the ball back with around two minutes remaining in the half, and Frederica worked its two-minute offense to perfection.
Despite taking a sack to force third and long, freshman quarterback Tyler Devlin connected with Denver Anthony dragging across the field to convert a fourth-and-11, and with 0.7 seconds left, he found Anthony in the end zone on a deep pass to push the lead to 21.
“I thought the last six minutes of the half, we played really, really good,” said Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick. “We focused in and then we did a really good job.”
There were some highlights in the second half, including interceptions by Meadows and Dawson Howard, but the Knights were unable to get fully rolling again after halftime.
A penalty negated a short touchdown run for Avery Cobb, forcing Frederica to settle for a 23-yard field goal to go up 24-0, and a couple of turnovers abruptly ended two other possessions.
Bethesda got on the board with 5:31 remaining on a 3-yard touchdown pass off play action, but Frederica was able to salt away the game soon after.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys out there playing,” Derrick said. “We rolled off 30-something of them in there tonight, and they gave up seven points against their No. 1 all night long.
“We squandered a few opportunities where we should have scored and made a few other plays, but other than that, I think we’ll be ok as time gets going. We’ve just got to keep working hard and try to avoid injuries.”
NEED FOR SPEED
Upon starting the second drive in the shadow of its own goal post, Frederica Academy quickly flipped the field on a 75-yard pitch and catch from Devlin to Kyle Perez. It was then fans were reminded just how fast the Knights want to play.
As soon as Perez hit the ground, Derrick was screaming for his players to get down field and get lined up.
Some false starts and cramping of Bethesda defenders kept Frederica from hitting mach speed too often, but it’s clear the Knights will be a blur when they get rolling on offense.
JERNIGAN IS A GROWN MAN
Jernigan is entering his senior year at Frederica Academy, and by the looks of his play on the field Friday, he hasn’t missed a session in the weight room yet.
He met contact about 10 yards into his 30-yard touchdown carry and just bounced off would-be tacklers before stiff-arming another en route to the end zone.
Playing on the defensive side of the ball, at one point, he could only get a hand on a ball carrier, but it was all he needed to swing him to the ground.
“He is a grown man,” Derrick said with a smile. “He’s really good. He’s going to be a good football player. We’re going to see him a lot on offense.
“He’s going to make some plays, and he’s going to be a really big contributor to what we do this year.”
ANTHONY IS ABOUT TO EXPLODE
The senior was no slouch a year ago, compiling for 987 yards of offense and 15 touchdowns, but Anthony looks like he’s taken his game to the next level.
Although he carried the ball seven times for 40 yards in the scrimmage, it was what Anthony did in the passing game that was most impressive. He caught four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown — the level of difficulty increasing with each reception.
Anthony high-pointed a ball on a catch over top of a defender to set up a score, and he made another contested catch while dragging across the field to convert on fourth and long. Then Anthony came down with a deep ball into the end zone to end the half.
His offensive exploits say nothing of his play on defensive, where he held down a spot in the secondary.
“He’s special,” Derrick said. “I said that he was really good last year. The other guys were kind of the ones everybody looked at, but Denver made a lot of great plays last year, and he’s going to make a lot of great plays this year.”
THE FRESHMAN WILL BE FINE
Devlin got his first taste of a live contest, and though he had his ups and downs, it was a promising start.
He completed 9-of-14 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown in the first half — although he did get into some trouble in the second half with an interception on a deep pass down the sideline and a fumble on a sack.
There will be some freshman mistakes, but Devlin’s future is certainly bright.
“He’s going to have that early on,” Derrick said. “I think we’re just going to have to live with it, and learn, and get him ready as the season goes on so he gets better and better.
“Like I said last year, and I’ll say it again, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”