After years of serving as a jack of all trades at Brunswick High, freshly promoted head coach Garrett Grady admitted Friday he would be forced to do something foreign to him — delegate.
As the assistant head coach, Grady’s job was to make work easier for Sean Pender. Acting as the offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator and equipment coordinator, he was able to pick up plenty of hands-on experience within a football program while allowing the head coach to focus on the larger picture.
Now, like Pender before him, Grady will begin to relinquish ownership of the many hats he’s worn over to his staff, trusting them to do the work without micromanagement.
For the most part, there aren’t many changes expected to a Pirates staff that has remained almost entirely intact for two seasons now.
But there will be at least one outside addition to come as Grady searches for a coach to assume his duties as offensive coordinator.
“I’ve got some ideas,” Grady said at his introductory press conference. “I’m not releasing any names right now. Some of our coaches are already at the Glazier Clinic in Atlanta at the Renaissance Waverly. It’s a three-day clinic, and that’s what we try to do in the offseason, get educated and then come back and bounce ideas off each other; figure out what we’re going to implement this spring.
“One of the guys that I’m going to speak to is at the clinic. He’s very interested in coming here, we just have to straighten some things out.”
Brunswick ranked among the top 10 in Class 6A in points scored this past season at 36.8 per game via an offense built upon a powerful run game and explosive through the air.
All-Region running backs Chuckobe Hill and Ree Simmons will graduate in may, as will ancillary Wolf Pack members Leon Charlton and Pat Leggett, but the Pirates certainly still have the pieces to put together another dangerous unit with proven big-play receiver Terry Mitchell, promising quarterback J.R. Elkins, and more skillful young players looking to carve out a role.
Grady isn’t planning as much as a system change as tweaks to take advantage of the team’s talent.
“We’re going to fit our offense to our players,” Grady said. “We graduated some really good running backs last year, so our running game was really strong. We’re going to go forth in the spring and see what our guys are going to do.
“We’ve got some special receivers coming back, and four out of five offensive linemen coming back… It all starts up front, both lines of scrimmages are very strong. With the offensive system, I like him to come into our system, run what he wants to run, but within means with our players.”