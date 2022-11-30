Volleyball has been a constant in Emma Stutzer’s life since middle school, but the Glynn Academy junior never expected where the sport would lead her this winter.

Two months after helping her school to the Elite 8 in the Class 6A state playoffs, Stutzer will spend 12 days playing volleyball against top club teams throughout Europe.

