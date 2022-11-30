Volleyball has been a constant in Emma Stutzer’s life since middle school, but the Glynn Academy junior never expected where the sport would lead her this winter.
Two months after helping her school to the Elite 8 in the Class 6A state playoffs, Stutzer will spend 12 days playing volleyball against top club teams throughout Europe.
It’s an incredible opportunity for a player who is just five years into their volleyball career, but Emma has made the most of her time in the sport.
A dancer for more than a decade, Emma also ran track; she played soccer and tennis, but there was something special about volleyball. She attended an open gym at Glynn Academy the summer before her seventh-grade year, and with the encouragement of longtime Terrors assistant Brad Overly, the sport stuck.
“I just liked it the best,” Emma said. “All of them are team sports, but this one just felt different. I enjoyed it the most, and I felt like that is what I was best at.”
She’s certainly proven herself valuable at the prep level as the setter for Glynn Academy’s quarterfinals run, and like most promising volleyball players in the area, Emma began playing on the Jacksonville Juniors Volleyball Association travel team.
Of course, playing with JJVA requires extraordinary dedication — Emma and her family travel to Jacksonville on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays for practice, returning home around 11:30 p.m.
Then there’s the tournaments, one this weekend in Jacksonville, another the following week in Daytona, Florida.
But ultimately it was with JJVA that Emma earned a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when recruiting coordinator CJ Sherman invited her to join a touring team the coach was putting together with Bring it Promotions.
Though Emma was offered a spot among 10 girls from around the country, and even internationally, to play across Europe, she was also realistic about the price a trip like that would entail.
“I was very excited, but I kind of didn’t want to get my hopes up because I didn’t think I was going to be able to go,” Emma said. “I have a brother, and so there was just a lot to it. Also just the actual travel team is very expensive.
“We were talking about it for over a month. It was an idea on the table, but I never actually thought I was going to go.”
Granted it was a remarkable opportunity, the trip was also a large, unexpected expense in the heart of the holiday season. Thus, the entire family, mother Vicky Holms Stutzer, father Hernan, and even her 13-year-old brother Maui, talked through the decision.
Until one night at dinner, when they finally gave Emma the good news.
“We felt it was so important to take her on this because besides the discipline she shows with volleyball, these far practices and these travels, she’s always been really disciplined in school,” Vicky said. “We never once had to be like, ‘Did you do your homework?’ She keeps on top of a really heavy class load, and a hard class load.
“The fact that she balances it, it’s like, ‘How are we not going to take you when you can do that?’”
There was also some family history in play.
As a 14-year-old in Argentina, Hernan received a similar opportunity to travel to Italy to compete in the 4x100 relay in one of the most memorable experiences of his life. He was determined to provide his daughter with the same adventure.
“I knew what it was like being a teenager and getting to travel with your friends and teammates, and the camaraderie, just being in a different continent,” Hernan said. “It’s something that I still talk about, so how are we not going to try to get this done for her?”
Thankfully, the Stutzers got a little help from their friends to make it happen.
A co-owner of Del Sur Artesian Eats and Cafe, Hernan reached out to some friends, family and clients to hold a fundraiser for Emma.
“We just teamed up with forces basically,” Vicky said with a laugh. “We did a big fundraising dinner. Our clients are amazing.”
Hernan added: “They’re like family at this point. When we said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this fundraiser dinner to support Emma and her trip,’ everybody stepped up. We had 30 people, so that was a big help.
“We’re beyond thankful for all these people that helped.”
As such, Emma and Vicky and set to depart from the Golden Isles on Dec. 26, making the familiar trek down to Jacksonville, then Miami, then Madrid, eventually touching down in Venice, Italy, as Hernan and Maui hold down the fort at home to Vicky’s chagrin.
“You know, sometimes alone time is good,” Emma said flatly of leaving her little brother behind.
Having only been out of the country as an infant to visit Argentina, trekking across a different continent will be a whole new experience for Emma. After landing in Venice, the team will play its first match in Verdona, Italy, before traveling over to Slovenia, and eventually on to the Czech Republic.
“When she saw photos of Venice, and the water, she got really excited about that,” Vicky said. “But she also got excited the post of some center in Prague that had a beautiful tree and all snow around.”
Asked if she already had her photo ops planned out: “Oh yeah,” Emma responded.
“I’ve never seen something like this, and I think we’re going to see snow too, and I love snow,” Emma said. “But obviously the playing is what I’m most excited about.
“Playing against a foreign team, it’s a cool experience, and CJ told me that the other teams we play are super social — they actually want to talk to us. So after we play we’re going to go meet them, and apparently they actually want our phone numbers just to keep in touch.”
There will surely be a number of new contacts added to Emma’s phone over the course of her trip, including her teammates. There will be players from North Carolina, Texas, and even Germany on the squad with Emma.
Despite meeting their teammates only hours before, the group will go through practice the morning it lands in Venice with a match scheduled the following day.
“I’m a setter, you have to connect with hitters — I don’t know any of these people,” Emma said with a laugh. “Basically in like two days, we have to start playing.”
Then again, that’s part of the fun.
“I think that brings together the whole thing of volleyball: teamwork and talking,” Emma said. “You’re always used to it with your team, but you have to start with a new team.”
A new team means new friends. It is only 12 days, but if past experiences hold true, those bonds will last a lifetime.
“When I talked to my friends in Argentina this past weekend, we’re at the 30-year reunion, so they were asking me about Emma and her trip,” Hernan said. “They were all saying, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s following after your footsteps,’ and I’m like, ‘Not really.’
“Yeah, I did track and field and I got to do this, but she’s making her own path. Mom and dad were very competitive, so we were saying the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. She’s very much like us, competitive, but she’s making her own path. We’re happy for her.”