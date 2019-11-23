Fifty-six days ago, former Vanderbilt golfer, Will Gordon, was playing on the Seaside course at Sea Island Golf Club in the SEC Championship tournament.
Now he’s made the cut for the 2019 RSM Classic after shooting a 68 in Round 1 on Thursday and 65 on Friday.
The last time he was on this course, Gordon finished third behind Auburn golfer’s Graysen Huff and Jovan Rebula. He finished with 6 under 204 after three rounds of play. Gordon’s scores also helped Vanderbilt win second in the team tournament.
He also helped the Commodores win the title a couple of seasons ago, so Gordon said it’s cool to think he was here in the spring as a collegiate golfer, and now he’s made the cut in a PGA event.
“I’m really comfortable here,” Gordon said. “I have a lot of experience and good memories here. We won the SEC Championship here in 2017, so it’s a special place. I know a lot of people down here, and I get to see a lot of familiar faces, so it’s good.”
Gordon managed to hit only one bogey on Seaside during Friday’s round and tallied six birdies, including back-to-back birdies one from the fringe on nine and a 20-foot putt for birdie on the tenth.
He said it’s a little different playing the course in November compared to the springtime when he usually does.
“It’s a different time of year from the SEC’s, so it’s a little less windy and the grounds a little softer,” Gordon said. “It’s playing a little bit easier, which I think it’s freed me up a little bit where I haven’t had to worry about so much of where I’m missing the ball. It’s in perfect shape, and the greens out here are the best I’ve ever seen them right now, so it’s a really good set up.”
He is currently playing on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada and has been in nine events since finishing up his college career.
His best finish was at the 1932 by Bateman Open when Gordon finished tied for third. Gordon finished tied for fourth in the Players Cup and tied for 15th in the GolfBC Championship.
He’s only been cut once since becoming a pro, giving him eight made cuts. Gordon also has five top-25 finishes, two top-10, and one top-3.
Making the cut at the RSM Classic gives Gordon his ninth made cut of the season and some momentum after finishing deep in the back his previous two tournaments.
He’s currently at 9 under and tied for 11th place heading into today’s round of golf. Gordon said that making the cut is a good step, but there’s a lot left to play. He said he’s sticking to his game plan and trust that what he did to get here will pay off.
“It’s a good step. I got a lot of golf, and I want to play well on the weekend,” Gordon said. “I’ve played really solid up until now, so hopefully I can keep it going. I’m going to continue to do the same thing and stay in my moment, continue to trust in my preparation, and have some fun with it.”
After finishing third in the SEC Championship earlier this year, Gordon’s looking to finish strong in the final two rounds of the RSM Classic.
Gordon tees off this morning at 10:30 on Seaside’s first hole with Webb Simpson and Alex Cejka.