The RSM Classic has been kind to golfers seeking their first win on the PGA Tour in recent. Talor Gooch is hoping that holds true in 2021 after taking the lead in the second round of the tournament Friday.
Gooch was just four strokes off the lead entering Day 2 despite Sebastián Muñoz’s RSM record round of 60, and he nearly matched his terrific start on a much windier afternoon on Sea Island’s infamous Seaside.
After making par on his first four holes, Gooch birdied Nos. 5 and 6 before dropping an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole to take the turn at 4 under on the day. The 30-year-old Oklahoma State graduate went on to sandwich birdies on 13 and 15 around a bogey at 14 to stake himself to a 36-hole lead.
Gooch has never won an event on the PGA Tour, but he’s finished in the top 10 nine times — seven times over his first 98 tournaments, and twice in his last five.
“It’s just comfortable, man,” Gooch said of his hot streak. “Like I said, for the last month I keep getting asked this. Obviously I’m playing well, but I think my game has made a turn for some good stuff in some ways. And I’ve been working my butt off for years, but especially the last six, eight months with driving the ball and working my butt off with putting.
“For my game, if I can get in the fairway, as simple as it sounds, if I can get in the fairway, it’s just a matter of how many putts I’m going to make. Hopefully we can keep making putts and see if we can do some good this weekend.”
Gooch is seeking to become the fourth golfer to win his first PGA Tour event at the RSM Classic, joining 2019 winner Tyler Duncan, 2018 champion Austin Cook, and 2016 trophy holder McKenzie Hughes. His 36-hole score of 129 is the second-best in the tournament’s 12-year history.
A perfect representation of Gooch’s round came on No. 7 when he guided a putt into the hole from 66 feet away — a career record.
“I saw hopefully a two-putt and it popped in,” Gooch said. “No, it was — we didn’t even think I knocked it on the green, got up there and thought it was going to be just a little short and it’s on. It’s a tough green.
“Any 66-footer, you’re just trying to two-putt, right, but my speed’s been pretty good this week and I actually made about a 50-footer yesterday, so I’ve been comfortable on these greens from long distance. You’re always stealing one when you get those to drop though.”
Still, Day 1 leader Muñoz and John Huh are just a stroke behind Gooch at 12 under with 36 holes to play. Hughes is lurking two strokes away along with Taylor Moore, and St. Simons pro Zach Johnson is still in striking range, tied with Scott Stallings and Corey Conners at 10 under.
While he has a long way to catch up to the lead at 4 under, tournament host Davis Love III has had a strong showing at Sea Island, making the cut after missing it in his previous four PGA Tour events this season.
“There’s nothing worse than sitting around here on the weekend and waiting and not playing, although it would be more granddaughter time,” Love said. “But I like to play, I like to compete, and I haven’t played a whole lot on weekends on the PGA TOUR in a while, even though I’ve been trying to play. Nice to get back in it and hopefully get me started for next year.”