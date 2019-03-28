The Coastal Georgia 'On Par' To Cure Breast Cancer social, golf tournament, and luncheon was held at the Brunswick Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.
Rev. Abra Lattany Reed, the Southeast Georgia Health Representative Board Member for Susan G. Komen, attended the event, and breast cancer survivor Carol Embry, a beneficiary of previous tournament donations, spoke at the luncheon.
The tournament featured 120 golfers competing in a scramble format.
The even met its fundraising goal of $22,500, all of which remains in Coastal Georgia. The tournament has been able to increase its donations to fight breast cancer each year and it is typically one of the largest fundraisers for Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia.