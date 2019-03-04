The Golden Isles Grizzlies remained undefeated in the Florida Football Alliance last Saturday, crushing the Duval Raiders Football 32-6 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
With the Grizzlies still looking to make a name for themselves in the football league, they came out on a mission, beginning with a three-and-out on the first defensive drive before blocking the ensuing punt.
Chris McCormick’s block set up the Golden Isle offense in great field position, and they capitalized on quarterback Stephen Prevatt’s one-yard touchdown run. The next series, Duval was able to put together a drive, but it was stopped short on fourth-down attempt. Again, the Grizzlies took advantage of a defensive stand when Prevatt hit a streaking Morris Demery in the end zone on a 31-yard score.
Golden Isle struck again just before halftime to go up 20-0 on Richard Kash 10-yard touchdown run and another Prevatt/Demery connection on the two-point conversion.
Penalties and miscues slowed the Grizzlies’ offense in the third quarter, but they remained ferocious on the defensive side, maintaining the shutout until the fourth quarter when Golden Isle could add to its lead on Kash’s second touchdown run of the game.
Following a Raiders three-and-out, Prevatt tossed his second scoring pass, hitting Byron Bennett from 25 yards out to push the lead to 32-0. With the game all but decided. Duval found the end zone on a one-yard run to avoid the shutout.
In addition to Prevatt, Kash and the offensive standouts, Golden Isles was led by Jonathon Snipes, who made six tackles, two going for a loss, and Chris McCormick, who had five tackles to go along with the blocked punt. Alfonso Brewster made four tackles for a loss for the Grizzles, and Tremaine Eaves, James Harris, Donnell Towns, and Brandon McMullen each had 3.5 tackles a piece in the strong defensive performance.
Following a bye on Saturday, Golden Isle returns to action March 9 when it hosts the Palm Beach Makos for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Lanier Field. The game will also be the Grizzlies’ second annual family and friends day. Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for children.