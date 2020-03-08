The RSM Classic changed my respect for golf. It was my first PGA Tour event that I had covered, and I spent the week learning and growing as a sports fan.
Fast forward a few months, and now, I’ve got the opportunity to cover the unofficial fifth major, The Players Championship. I’m usually giddy with excitement when it comes to anything on the gridiron, but my experience at the RSM completely changed my world.
Growing up, golf was something I enjoyed watching, but it wasn’t something I watched every single week religiously. I’ve seen more Masters rounds on television than I can count, and well, one of my all-time favorite memories came in 2016 when Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy went head to head in the Presidents Cup. The trash talk, pumping up the crowd, and incredible shots made by both guys will forever stay ingrained into my head.
However, I didn’t have to keep up with what McIlroy or Tiger Woods was doing. Now, I’m obsessed with each tournament and learning more about the game.
I even got my uncle to hook me up with some clubs, to learn.
As I approach being down here in the Golden Isles a year, I find myself giddy with excitement for a golf tournament. I even had a countdown on my phone since I found out I could go.
As a journalist, there are things you cherish, and this coming up week will be one of those events I will forever remember.
What makes this week even more exciting is the fact that there are eight PGA Tour pros from the Golden Isles participating this week in Ponte Vedra, Fla.
Each week, I kept a close eye on all the touring pros from St. Simons Island to see if they would qualify this week.
The eight that qualified to play in the Players Championship are Harris English, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, Matt Kuchar, Keith Mitchell, J.T. Poston, and Michael Thompson.
Having eight local guys qualified for one of the greatest tournaments in golf is something that makes it even more exciting for me.
So many locals tell me that this is a golf community. After being here for almost a year, I believe it, and I’m so ecstatic to be part of it.
Who knows one of those local guys could take home the trophy at TPC. Davis Love III won it in 1992 and again in 2003. However, of the ones qualified, only Matt Kuchar can say he was a players champion in 2012.
Zach Johnson tied with three other golfers that same year to finish in second place.
This season, all of those guys have made noise on tour. None of them have gotten a win yet this season, but have finished well.
Mitchell added a top-five finish this week, his best of the season so far. He finished tied for 14th at the RSM Classic, tied for 16th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and tied for 27th at the Zozo Championship.
English has also been on a hotter streak as he finished tied for ninth at Bay Hill this week. Before that, he finished tied for third at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, tied for fourth place at the Houston Open and took home fifth at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
Johnson hasn’t broken the top 10 this season but has a lot of experience playing in this tournament. He could find a way to win it all.
Kuchar didn’t play this past week but has done well so far this season. He tied for second at The Genesis Invitational and has a pair of top 15 finishes at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Those are just four guys that could get over the hump and get their first win of the 2020 season. However, with eight guys in the field, the 2020 Players Champion could come from St. Simons Island.
It’s a loaded field at TPC this week, but adding those eight local golfers adds the icing on the cake.