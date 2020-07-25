The Golden Isles LadyBugs is a girls basketball team here in Brunswick playing in their first season together.
With about 35 girls, ranging from middle to high school, the LadyBugs have already found a lot of success.
Head coach Eric Williams has coached for the Boys and Girls Club of Burroughs Mollette and moved into coaching recreation last year.
“I moved into coaching recreation where I coached a team into a district championship and semi-finals of the state tournament in 2019,” Williams said. “It was always a ‘what if’ getting a summer team started because of the lack of experience with the girls in our community. When the opportunity and enough backing from other coaches became apparent, we made it happen.”
This past weekend, the LadyBugs competed in the Father John Classic in Jacksonville and took home the championship against top-ranked ECU-Zeits 20-18.
Last Friday, Golden Isles dropped a nail-bitter 32-30, after failing to get off the final shot as time expired. The girls didn’t let the loss get to them as they defeated the Jacksonville Heat 44-16. Then last Sunday, the LadyBugs took on the Heat again, winning 34-23 — advancing to the title game.
In the first half of that title game, the LadyBugs held ECU to just eight points. However, a slew of fouls allowed ECU to stay in the game.
Williams said that Denya Coleman and Jeremiah “Cocoa” Ramsey played a huge part defensively to stop ECU from scoring.
“Our coaches made the adjustment to dedicate one play to their main shooter,” Williams said. “The rest of the team had to be disciplined enough to rotate the rest of the court. I’d say they did a great job.”
The LadyBugs is composed mostly of eighth and ninth graders, but the girls have competed in the 10th and 11th-grade brackets all summer.
Williams said the youth of this team makes a good recipe for a very talented team, should they stay together.
“That is the biggest thing. The chemistry builds, and they now have three years together in high school,” Williams said. “That’s a wonderful thing for any head coach.”
Williams said he’s currently starting two eighth-graders and three ninth graders with another eighth and seventh-grader coming off the bench at guard.
“The youth and experience of our team go a long way. When I look at their level of competition, I’m pleased to know that they have the mindset to go out and play,” Williams said. “I will admit the experience factor still plays a part in what we’re trying to do.
“Our older team has handled it better than any of them. I always preach to go out and play, no matter who is in front of you. There have been two games against 11th graders that we have lost by a combined three points.”
Williams said once the girls realized they were just as good as the other teams, if not better, they began to buy into the program.
“That's when we found success,” Williams said.
The majority of the girls are slated to play with each other at Brunswick High as Ramsey, Akeelah Bryan, and Shanyece Quick will suit up in the gold and blue this season. These three girls were vital parts of the Needwood Middle School team that went on a streak of multiple middle school championships.
Two girls will play together at Glynn Academy and one at MCA along with one at JMMS.
This older group has a record of 8-4 with two tournament wins and a third-place finish. The LadyBugs also have a middle school team and a fourth-grade team.
“Those teams have done well, especially our fifth graders who competed in sixth and seventh grade brackets all summer,” Williams said. “Our middle school team has won a couple of games and finished with two runner up finishes and one third place.”
The middle school team, coached by Gerald Lott, was edged out of a championship appearance to the JWQ Lady Elite following a 26-21 loss. This group defeated the ThunderCats earlier in the tournament 37-16 but also fell to the Heat 43-38.
As the season is coming to a close, Williams said the next tournament will be in Jacksonville again, but it’ll likely be their last since the Valdosta and Savannah tournaments got canceled.