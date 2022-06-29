The field just keeps getting tougher at the prestigious Golden Isles Invitational played at the Brunswick Country Club.
Thursday opens the 72nd edition of the annual amateur tournament, which has picked up World Amateur Golf rating eligibility in recent years, prompting more of the top aspiring professionals around the southeast to make plans to spend the Fourth of July weekend in the Golden Isles.
“Roughly 90 are scratch handicap or better out of the 124 players,” said Brunswick Country Club golf professional Michel Reeves. “Over the years (the field) has gotten stronger and stronger, and I’d say in the last two years it’s become really strong.”
Although 2021 winner Joseph Kim won’t be in the field to defend his championship, 2019 winner Eli Scott will make his return to the coast, where he played college golf at Coastal Georgia before transferring to the University of Georgia to close out his career.
Thomas Hogan is another former winner with local ties in the field, claiming the 2017 title after completing his career at Frederica Academy and going on to play for the University of Mississippi, as are both 2013 and 2014 winners Josh Williams and Dylan Freeman, respectively.
Williams played golf at Glynn Academy under legendary coach Herman Hudson before moving onto Valdosta State, and he has since returned to St. Simons, where he helps run the family-owned Crabdaddy’s Seafood Grill.
Freeman is originally from Athens, but he played his college golf at Coastal Georgia, and he still resides on St. Simons.
Despite the local favor, there’s a strong chance another first-time champion could be crowned. There has only been one repeat winner of the Golden Isles Invitational since 2000.
With a deeper field now than ever before, the streak is likely to extend further.
Aside from the natural development through the great hospitality of Brunswick Country Club and word of mouth, one of the biggest factors in the beefed up field was a recent changed that separated the tournament into two separate events.
A few years ago, the club created a Senior Golden Isles Invitational that is held in the fall while keeping the original event in place over the Fourth of July weekend.
“That’s how it started, as a vacation golf tournament,” Reeves said. “Now, it still is, but it’s just a much stronger field.”