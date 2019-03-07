Top-notch competition and team building at the beach: it’s easy to see how the Tournament of Champions has become an appealing event to soccer programs around the state.
Some of the top soccer programs in Georgia will flock to Brunswick this weekend with 49 games scheduled be played at North Glynn Complex and the Jekyll Island Soccer Complex across three days, beginning Thursday.
“There’s a ton of levels of competitions,” said Brunswick High boys head coach Daniel Szokoly. “Some teams will want to come in and play against a tough opponent, like this year, we’ve got a couple of big games like Pike County and Hillgrove both went deep in the state playoffs, so that will be a good matchup…
“The Glynn Academy boys play (today) over at North Glynn. They play against Alpharetta, who they lost to last year in the state playoffs. Coach (Bobby) Brockman requested that game to sort of make it like a vengeance match.”
The Tournament of Champions began in 1992, and it’s steadily expanded since its inception.
Though many teams can only afford to play in one game of the three-day showcase due to state rules that limit teams to 18 games a season, the trip to the Golden Isles can be beneficial for programs in itself.
“Most of the teams stay on Jekyll or St. Simons,” Szokoly said. “I think it’s like a team-bonding thing for a lot of teams.”
The Tournament of Champions also gives college scouts a chance to see a large amount of players in one setting. At least eight scouts are expected to be in attendance over the three-day span.
The Brunswick High girls played Madison County on Thursday, and Glynn Academy will be in action today, beginning with the girls’ match against Spain Park at North Glynn 1 at 5:20 p.m., followed by the boys’ Class 6A third-round rematch against Alpharetta.
Brunswick’s boys will take the field Saturday at North Glynn for a 12:20 p.m. match against East Jackson.
There will be four games played at Jekyll Island today, each scheduled for 3:40 p.m., and 14 will be played at North Glynn, the last four scheduled for 8:40 p.m. start times. Twenty-one more games will be played between the two locations Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
“It just brings really good soccer to the area,” Szokoly said. “If you like watching soccer on TV, high school soccer, they put everything into it.
“They’re not worried about getting injured, they’re not worried about their fans. They’re just worried about playing good soccer.”