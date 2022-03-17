From GymStars to all-stars, the competitors at Golden Isles Gymnastics have made large strides in a short time.
Earlier this month, members of the Xcel Bronze and Silver teams put forth their latest strong showing at the 2022 Kupets Invitational in Savannah.
Competing for Xcel Silver, 12-year-old Elliana Wallace finished third overall in the Sr. B division with an all-around score of 37.25. A score of 9.6 on the vault — the third best — propelled Wallace, who also earned a 9.2 in uneven bars, a 9.15 on the balance beam, and 9.3 in the floor exercise.
In the Sr. A division, Xoey Ward, 11, placed sixth all-around with a score of 36.9. Her 9.375 score earned her third place on beam, she was sixth in uneven bars with a score of 9.45 and seventh in floor exercise with a score of 9.275. Her vault received an 8.8.
Eight-year-old Astin Mitchell also represented Xcel Silver in in the Sr. A division, finishing 10th all-around with a score of 35.575. Mitchell earned a 9.025 in the floor exercise, a 9.0 on vault, an 8.85 on balance beam, and an 8.7 on uneven bars.
Four members of Golden Isles Gymnastics competed for Xcel Bronze at the Kupets Invitational, 10-year-old Lilah Smith leading the charge with a third-place finish in all-around for the Sr. A division with a score of 37.3.
Smith scored 9.7 on vault, which ranked second among her group, 9.4 on uneven bars, 9.35 on balance beam, and 8.85 in the floor exercise to compile her total. Teammate Kiara Ruiz, 10, placed seventh in the Sr. A division with an all-around score of 37.125 — her 9.725 score on vault ranking as the best in the competition level, the 9.5 on balance beam the second-best, and the 9.275 in the floor exercise the third, before scoring 8.625 on uneven bars.
In the Sr. B division, Kenzie White, 11, placed fourth in vault and balance beam with scores of 9.6 and 9.4, respectively. Along with scores of 9.35 on uneven bars and an 8.95 in the floor exercise, she finished seventh all-around with a score of 37.325.
Lorena Tomas rounded out the GIG competitors in Sr. B, coming in right behind White at eighth all-around with a score of 37.15. The 11-year-old was fifth on beam with a score of 9.4, and she placed within the top 10 in vault (9.3; eighth), floor exercise (9.075; ninth) and uneven bars (9.375; 10th).
In just the third meet of the season, the team has continued to improve by leaps in bounds under the direction of head coach Kat Curran. In her 19th season as a gymnastics coach, Curran has molded members of Golden Isles Gymnastics’ two-hour accelerated recreation program named the GymStars and developed a couple of impressive teams.
“They just did a great job,” Curran said. “They improved so much — every meet they improved. Every single meet that we’ve gone to, they’ve improved by three-or four-tenths, which is a big deal.”
The gymnasts will compete in the state competition in May before regionals begin in Daytona a month later.