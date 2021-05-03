It took 18 hours and 986 miles over a hectic weekend, but Golden Isles Gymnastics took home a couple fistful of medals at a pair of championship meets April 23-25.
Head coach Megan Gilmartin and coach Shelly Morgan embarked on a journey with eight of the gym’s gymnasts to compete at the 2021 Region 8 championship in Montgomery, Ala., and the 2021 USAG Level 4 State Championship in Atlanta, hopping from city to city for a competition against top gymnasts from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee each day.
On Friday, Marit Mallon, Ali Palmer and Marlee Brooks competed in the Level 7 Region 8 championship. Mallon’s vault score of 9.275 earned her a fifth-place finish. She also scored a 9.2 on bars, 8,975 on beam, 9.35 on floor, and 36.8 All Around.
Palmer placed third on uneven bars with a score of 9.625, when combined with her vault (9.225), beam (8.75), and floor (9.075) produced an All Around score of 36.675. Brooks had an All Around score of 36.375 with a 9.05 on vault, 9.3 on bars, 8.85 on beam and 9.175 on floor.
Following the Level 8 meet, the Golden Isles Gymnastics caravan trucked to Atlanta for Izzy Simbras, Maya Slover, Dalilah Smith and Sadie Weston’s competition at the USAG Level 4 State Championship on Saturday, where the gym saw its first overall champion crowned.
Simbras medaled in each event — first place on vault (9.35) and beam (career-high 9.85), third on uneven bars (9.475) and floor (9.25) — to finish first All Around with a score of 37.925.
Slover had a score of 35.7 All Around with a sixth-place finish on floor (9.1) and scores of 8.7, 9.05, and 8.85 on vault, bars and beam, respectively. Smith finished fifth on beam with a score of 9.325, and scored 8.8 on bars, 8.65 on floor and 34.325 All Around. Weston scored a 8.15 on vault, 8.9 on bars, 8.6 on beams, 8.4 on floor and 34.05 All Around.
Finally, Golden Isles Gymnastics booked it back to Montgomery, where Phoebe Cook set a personal best All Around score of 38.175 to earn first place in the Level 6 Region 8 championship Sunday. Cook placed first on floor (9.7), second on beam (9.6), third on vault (9.425) and fifth on uneven bars (9.45) to earn the gym’s second All Around gold of the weekend.