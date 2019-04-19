The Golden Isles Grizzlies made great strides over the past year.
Now, that improvement will be put to the test in the Florida Football Alliance’s postseason.
Golden Isles (9-1) host the Duval Raiders (2-8) at 6 p.m. today in the North Conference’s wild card round at Lanier Field.
A year ago the Grizzlies finished the season 3-7, but key personnel changes on both sides of the ball have turned Golden Isles into a legitimate threat to win the league title.
In 2018, the Grizzlies finished 12th in the FFA in rushing offense before leaping to sixth in rushing offense this past season. Leading the charge this season was the trio of running backs Morris Demery, Richard Kash and quarterback Stephen Prevatt, which rushed for 11 touchdowns combined.
With the improvements on the ground, Golden Isles’ passing game opened up. The Grizzlies improved to the 5th-ranked passing offense after finishing 15th the previous year.
Prevatt became first passer to hit 1,000 yards in a season for the Grizzlies and Terrell Stanford became first receiver with 100-yard game. Robert Thomas also set a record by hauling in three touchdowns in a game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Golden Isles suffocated the easier part of the schedule, and though there were ups and downs against some of the tougher teams, the Grizzlies finished the season as a top five defense, holding teams to 11 points per game.
The big difference this year were turnovers. Head Coach Shawn Brown felt the team’s defense stuck with the plan all year and executed.