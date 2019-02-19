Golden Isles Grizzlies remain undefeated

No strangers to nail-biting games this season, the Golden Isles Grizzlies came out on the positive end of another close contest Saturday at the North Glynn Complex, defeating the Jacksonville Cardinals 22-14.
The Grizzlies (4-0) jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead following a pair of touchdown passes from Stephen Prevatt to Byron Bennett and Terrell Stanford, but costly penalties, miscues, and Prevatt’s brief exit from the game limited the team’s offensive output until the fourth quarter.
During the Grizzlies’ cold spell, the Cardinals (1-3) answered back with big plays from quarterback Joe Lang carry a 14-12 advantage late into the game.
Prevatt returned to the game and connected with receiver Alex Alakbar on a long touchdown pass to give the Grizzlies the lead, but there was still time left on the clock for a potential Cardinal game-winning drive. Lang threw a pass in the end zone on the ensuing drive, and it was intercepted by safety Brandon McMullen, giving the ball back to the Grizzlies to run out the final two minutes.
The Golden Isles quarterback passed for 207 yards on nine attempts with three touchdowns. Alakbar led all Grizzlies receivers with four catches for 82 yards and a single touchdown.
“Momentum shifted for a second, but the defense minimized their [Cardinals] production, and left the offense in good shape,” Alakbar said of the team’s performance.
The offense also benefitted from 139 total rushing yards — Morris Demery tallying 63 yards on 15 carries.
Linebackers Frank Demery and Randall Collins set the tone on the Grizzlies’ defense with six and four tackles respectively. Khalil Baker and Alfonso Brewster recorded sacks for Golden Isles.
The Grizzlies host conference foe Duval Raiders (1-3) on Saturday in a rematch of a preseason game, Golden Isles won 22-14. Two weeks later, Golden Isles hosts the Palm Beach Makos of St. Riviera Beach, Fla., in its final regular season home game March 9.