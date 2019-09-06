You won’t see many fall Friday nights in South Georgia like the one this past week.
Most kids went through their normal school day, sun shined throughout, but once the sun went down, Glynn County Stadium and the other local football meccas were suspiciously empty.
Hurricane Dorian ultimately made for the typical Wednesday evening in the Golden Isles, but the threat of what was once a Category 5 storm rumbling towards town resulted in the cancellation of football games around the area.
Both Glynn County and Camden County Schools announced closures that would run through Thursday. Frederica Academy also followed suit, extending its shutdown through Friday.
With the decision came the cancellation of games between Glynn Academy and Groves, Frederica Academy and Tiftarea, and Camden and Locust Grove.
There were no make-up plans announced for Glynn or Frederica. Camden provided alternatives for the game — offering to play at another time, including a common week off — but Locust Grove rebuffed the efforts, allowing Camden to claim victory by forfeit and improve to 3-0 on the season ahead of its home opener against Richmond Hill next week.
“We obviously wanted to play,” Camden head coach Bob Sphire said in a statement. “But, I guess we will take the weekend, celebrate being 3-0, and get ready for Richmond Hill.”
Before the storm, Brunswick High and McIntosh County Academy were also scheduled to face off this week, but both teams agreed to move the game to a shared off week this upcoming Friday.
“It’s very important, I think, that you play if you have an opportunity to play,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “Even if we didn’t match up with them, we would have looked for somebody else to play in that bye week, just so we would give those kids the opportunity to be able to play a 10-game regular season. I think that’s important.
“When you don’t do that, you shorten a kid’s game. You don’t want to ever shorten a kid’s game.”
The Buccaneers haven’t played since their season opener on Aug. 23, essentially giving them two straight bye weeks. But with Brunswick schools closed down over the week, McIntosh head coach Bradley Warren didn’t think it was fair to ask Pender and the Pirates to play a game with no practice time.
Still, Warren was reluctant to outright cancel a game his Class A-Public program could use to better itself against a 6A team.
Also, with just 20 miles separating the campuses of Brunswick High and McIntosh County Academy, both coaches believe its a contest that both teams and their fans are excited about.
“It’s feel like it’s good for both communities,” Warren said. “Cross-county rivals. They’re a little bigger than us, but I think both schools look forward to playing.”
Pender added: “When they travel to us, it’s decent money. When we travel to them, it’s decent money because the communities are so close together.”