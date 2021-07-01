One of the most prestigious amateur events in the area since it’s inception, the Golden Isles Invitational served as a showcase of the wealth of talent in the area in tournament’s 71st year at the Brunswick Country Club.
Several golfers who at one point called the Golden Isles home finished Day 1 of the 54-hole event near the top of the leaderboard with former Coastal Georgia standout Dylan Freeman pacing the field at 8-under 64.
Freeman, who won the Golden Isles Invitational in 2014, was an NAIA All-American at Coastal Georgia, and his six career collegiate victories are still a program record.
At 29 years old, Freeman’s best golf is still ahead of him — a quality shared by most of the competitors nipping at his heels entering into Day 2.
Three of the top five golfers on the leaderboard played collegiate or prep gold this past season.
“It’s always fun to get the college kids in and see what they can do,” said Brunswick Country Club general manager Dan Hogan. “Those guys don’t have a lot of fear. Just the quality of player nowadays has just gotten so much better, especially at a younger age. They have so much more tournament experience, and they’re really just not afraid of anything. They just play golf, and off they go.”
Another former Golden Isles Invitational champion and NAIA All-American at Coastal Georgia, Eli Scott, finished the first round a stroke behind Freeman at 7-under 65. The 2019 tournament winner produced the lowest scoring average in Mariner history in his two seasons with the school before transferring the the University of Georgia two years ago.
Many of the same descriptors could be used for Chip Thompson, who finds himself in sole possession of third at 6-under 66. Formerly a teammate of Scott’s, Thompson completed his senior season at Coastal Georgia in March with NAIA All-American honors.
The next grouping — a three-way tie for fourth at 5-under 67 — includes recent Brookwood School graduate Jack Boltja, who fired off a 65 to finish as the low medalist in the GISA state tournament at the Brunswick Country Club in April.
Former Frederica Academy baseball player Dylan Reyna joins Boltja at 67, along with 36-year-old Rusty Mosley, who will attempt to stymie the youth movement a bit longer, but the invitational has evolved into a showcase of sorts for some intriguing young talent.
Hogan believes the acclaim the event has earned, along with the allure of a golf-centric vacation spent near the beach, is to credit for high approval.
“I think the popularity of it has increased, especially among the college players,” Hogan said. “We have three kids from Argentina this year, and one from Mexico. I don’t think we’ve ever had that. We have a player that’s on the University of Oregon golf team… It’s been fun to watch it expand.”
Ironically, the Golden Isles Invitational field has actually shrank in recent years.
A somewhat unwieldy 172 golfers competed in the 2019 field. The number is at a more streamlined 146 in 2021.
The change is partially due to successful tweaks made last year while facing the coronavirus pandemic. Every foursome teed off from the same hole in past years, making for a round teetering on five hours. Now, the threesomes go off split tees, which has sped rounds up to under four hours.
But with the advent of the Golden Isles Four-Ball tournament in May and the Golden Isles Senior Invitational in September, more people have an opportunity to play than ever — just not all at once.
Still, there’s something special about the original invitational,
“This particular event has been a part of the club’s fabric since 1949, so it’s been an ongoing tradition around the Fourth of July holiday, and one we’ll continue to uphold,” Hogan said.