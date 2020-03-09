Everything was working for Glynn Academy on Monday as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over Savannah Christian at Wainwright Field.
The Terrors banged out 14 hits at the plate while allowing 10 total baserunners between starter Nate Hannum and Shawn Munoz.
Despite the final score, Savannah Christian was competitive early in the contest, notching two straight singles with two outs in the top of the first before Glynn picked off the runner at second to bring the inning to an abrupt end.
Glynn Academy also tallied a pair of singles in the first, but the Terrors were able to scratch out a run with Blake Wood leading off the bottom half of the inning with a base hit, advancing to third on a wild pitch and an error, and scoring on Paul Hegeman’s line drive to center field.
The Terrors extended the lead in the third inning, beginning with Hayden Cooper’s one-out single. Cooper stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Spence Hartman’s base hit.
Hegeman doubled in the ensuing at bat, and Hartman was able to score on Joe Cutia’s sacrifice fly to push the advantage to 3-0. Glynn added two more runs in the fourth on Wood’s sacrifice fly and Cooper’s RBI triple.
With two outs in the top of the sixth, Savannah Christian was finally able to get on the scoreboard when Niko Laing stole home during a double steal, but Hannum got the batter to fly out to limit the damage to a single run.
Hannum went six innings on the night, striking out three to just one walk. Although he allowed nine hits, none went for extra bases and only one run scored. Munoz pitched the seventh and set Savannah Christian down in order.
A Savannah Christian error to open the top of the seventh led to four runs as Glynn Academy recorded four hits in the frame to go up eight runs.
Wood finished the contest 2-of-3 at the plate with two runs and three RBI. Cooper went 3-of-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Hegeman was 3-of-4 with a pair of RBI.
The Terrors are now 11-2 on the season with the win. Glynn Academy returns to action today when it hosts South Effingham at Wainwright Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Pirates rally falls short against Gators
Brunswick High was unable to mount a rally late Monday against Ware County, ultimately falling 3-1 at Bud Couch Field.
The Gators tallied a run in the top of the first and two more in the fourth before the Pirates could push Ethan Herrin home on Kason Buie’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.
Brunswick had an opportunity to cut into the deficit with a pair of runners on base with two outs in the sixth inning, but Ware County starter Noah Hooks escaped the inning unscathed.
Hooks limited the Pirates to just three hits and two walks over six innings before he was relieved in the bottom of the seventh. A new pitcher didn’t help Brunswick’s offense find a rhythm though as the Pirates went down in order to end the game.
Chamerlain Dent got the start for the Pirates and went four innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out four and walking two. Skiles Tawney entered in relief and held Ware County scoreless over the final three innings, striking out four with two walks and two hits allowed.
Brunswick will get a chance for revenge Thursday when it travels to Waycross for another contest against Ware County at 5 p.m.