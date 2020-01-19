The members of the Golden Isles Horseshoe Club met this past December for the Fall league awards. This group also closed out the 25 years of horseshoe pitching in the National Horseshoe Pitching Association and the Georgia Horseshoe Pitching Association.
Frank Harris took the Fall League champion title after an exciting playoff with hall of fame Marshall Little, who took second place. Both men are founding members of the GIHC.
Third place went to Ron Cloutier, who has been a member for 10 years. Cloutier has six league titles under his belt. Fourth place went to Wade Wolford, who has five years of playing experience. Mary Lewis won fifth place and is a player who has 20 years associated with the GIHC. She is also a six-time league winner.
The GIHC added four new members to its league this year with Dale Boatwright, Jason Boatwright, Aaron Heirs and John Newkirck joining. Despite being new members, they were able to bring home some accolades.
High average goes to Little and high game goes to Cloutier. There were seven members who received patch awards. Heirs received 20 percent, Jason Boatwright and Little received 30 percent, Wolford and Dale Boatwright got 40 percent while Chris Hallman and Forrest Thomas each received 50 percent.
The Most Improved award went to Newkirk. For the first time in 25 years the Rookie of the Year title went to a father/son duo as Dale and Jason Boatwright took it home.
Dale also won the Triple Crown Award for the league. This award consists of winning a league, tournament and a state championship in one season. There have only been six players in 25 years to earn this award and Dale is only the second to do it in his rookie season.
All four new members finished in the top 10 of the fall league for 2019.
The Golden Isle Horseshoe Club will be planning league tournaments for 2020 in Jan., Feb., and March. For more information contact one of the three people listed, Marshall Little at (912)-282-7588, Brian Little (912)-390-0346 or Don Hutchens (912)-996-0293.