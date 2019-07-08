Coastal Georgia golfers Mark David Johnson and Eli Scott have been on quite the ride over the last six weeks.
The duo helped lead the Mariners to second place at the NAIA National Championship on May 24 in addition to accumulating a trophy case full of individual accolades.
Both players received more recognition recently when they were named to the 2019 All-Nicklaus Team.
Created in 2008 and presented by Barbasol, the Nicklaus Team is named after golf legend Jack Nicklaus, and it is comprised of 24 of the sport’s top players from Divisions I, II, and III of the NCAA, as well as NAIA and NJCAA golfers.
Johnson wrapped up a senior year for Coastal Georgia that could go down as the best individual season in the program’s history after seeing him notch six tournament wins, including the NAIA individual title at the national championships, and be named the NAIA Men’s Golfer of the Year.
Furthermore, the former Glynn Academy standout was the recipient of the Jack Nicklaus Award and the Sun Conference Player of the Year award in addition to an NAIA All-American nod. He also recently began his professional career.
Scott was just a freshman, but the Hartwell native recorded eight top-10 finishes in the 11 events he played in, including a victory at the NAIA Battle at the Primm that spurred his selection as the NAIA Golfer of the Week.
Additionally, Scott received All-Sun Conference, GCAA All-American, NAIA All-American, and GCAA All-Freshman honors. Since the season ended, he’s also recorded victories at the Yamaha Atlanta Open and the Golden Isles Invitational.
2019 All-Nicklaus Team presented by Barbasol:
Sam Broadhurst, Lincoln Memorial
Callum Bruce, Midland College
Leon D’Souza, South Mountain
Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern
Jorge Garcia, Barry
Josh Gibson, Hope
Will Gordon, Vanderbilt
Juan Jose Guerra, Nova Southeastern
Cole Hammer, Texas
Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State
Zach James, Southeastern Oklahoma State
Mark David Johnson, Coastal Georgia
Drew Mathers, Huntingdon
Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas, Keiser
James Mishoe, Guilford
Collin Morikawa, California
Bryson Nimmer, Clemson
Caleb O’Toole, Central Alabama
John Pak, Florida State
Eli Scott, Coastal Georgia
Justin Suh, Southern California
Brice Wilkinson, Mississippi Gulf Coast
Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State
Chun An Yu, Arizona State